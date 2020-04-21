Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medium voltage switchgear market was worth $20.58 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.89% and reach $31.12 billion by 2023.



The medium voltage switchgear market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medium voltage switchgear market.



Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medium voltage switchgear market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medium voltage switchgear? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Medium Voltage Switchgear market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medium voltage switchgear market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The medium voltage switchgear market section of the report gives context. It compares the medium voltage switchgear market with other segments of the medium voltage switchgear market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medium voltage switchgear indicators comparison.

Major players in the medium voltage switchgear market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Mitsubishi, Hyundai Heavy Industries, ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hyosung Heavy Industries, General Electric, Powell.



The medium voltage switchgear market consists of sales of medium voltage switchgear and related services that manufacture medium voltage switchgear which are electrical switchgear rated between 2KV and 36KV. The medium voltage switchgear is the combination of electrical switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to operate, secure and separate electrical equipment.



The medium voltage switchgear market covered in this report is segmented by insulation into air, gas, oil, vacuum. It is also segmented by installation into outdoor, indoor and by application into residential, commercial, industrial, utility.



Stringent environment and safety regulations in the manufacturing of medium voltage switchgear is hindering the market's growth. The regulations governing medium voltage switchgear is IEC 62271-200 and it specifies that all electrical characteristics must comply with standard regulations. Many companies struggle to stay with fast-changing safety standards. Sometimes they can't bear funds to perform tasks required by the latest standards. According to IEC 62271-200 regulations, enquirers placing any order for metal-enclosed switchgear, should provide the main electrical characteristics of the system and also the service conditions if it is different from standard. Therefore, stringent environment and safety regulations are limiting the medium voltage switchgear market's growth.



Development of eco-efficient switchgear has become an emerging trend in the medium voltage switchgear market. Eco-efficient switchgear is an alternative to greenhouse gas sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) for improved eco-efficiency and less environmental impact. Switchgear of SF6 gas is used as the electrical insulation and current interruption medium and is extremely restricted to greenhouse gas. For instance, in 2019, ABB has launched UniSec with AirPlus technology, which is completely SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear for networks up to 24kV. Therefore, a rise in the usage of eco-efficient switchgear is gaining popularity in the medium voltage switchgear market.



In April 2019, Eaton Corporation, an Irish based power management company acquired 82.27% majority stake in Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S. Acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S was aimed to strengthen Eaton Corporation in manufacturing of electrical equipment. Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S, a Turkey-based company, is in the manufacturing of medium-voltage switchgear, medium-voltage distribution transformers, substation kiosks, and medium-voltage cable connection systems.



The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the medium voltage switchgear market. Development of industrialization, urbanization requires continuous electricity supply, and the reliability of the electrical supply depends heavily on the performance of the switchgear. Production of energy is sustainable growth with demand in rural and urban areas with ongoing improvements to the integration of protection of supply, which will drive industry growth. For instance, in 2019, as per a research study, the Indian government is working on two of the most vital electrification projects that are the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana' to provide electricity with a budget allocation of $6.98 billion (INR 50,000 crores) for the project.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Characteristics



3. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Insulation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



7. China Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



8. India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



9. Japan Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



10. Australia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



11. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



12. South Korea Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



13. Western Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



14. UK Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



15. Germany Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



16. France Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



17. Eastern Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



18. Russia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



19. North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



20. USA Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



21. South America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



22. Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



23. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



24. Africa Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



25. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medium Voltage Switchgear Market



27. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Trends And Strategies



28. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Mitsubishi

Hyundai Heay Industries

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Hyosung Heavy Industries

General Electric

Powell

Chint Group

Crompton Greaves

Lucy Electric

Toshiba

Ormazabal

E+I Engineering

Skema

START

SENTEG Schaltanlagen fr Energietechnik GmbH

Hitachi

Elatec Power Distribution GmbH

Jyoti Ltd.

Efacec



