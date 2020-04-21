Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medium voltage switchgear market was worth $20.58 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.89% and reach $31.12 billion by 2023.
The medium voltage switchgear market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medium voltage switchgear market.
Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medium voltage switchgear market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medium voltage switchgear? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Medium Voltage Switchgear market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medium voltage switchgear market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the medium voltage switchgear market are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Mitsubishi, Hyundai Heavy Industries, ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hyosung Heavy Industries, General Electric, Powell.
The medium voltage switchgear market consists of sales of medium voltage switchgear and related services that manufacture medium voltage switchgear which are electrical switchgear rated between 2KV and 36KV. The medium voltage switchgear is the combination of electrical switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to operate, secure and separate electrical equipment.
The medium voltage switchgear market covered in this report is segmented by insulation into air, gas, oil, vacuum. It is also segmented by installation into outdoor, indoor and by application into residential, commercial, industrial, utility.
Stringent environment and safety regulations in the manufacturing of medium voltage switchgear is hindering the market's growth. The regulations governing medium voltage switchgear is IEC 62271-200 and it specifies that all electrical characteristics must comply with standard regulations. Many companies struggle to stay with fast-changing safety standards. Sometimes they can't bear funds to perform tasks required by the latest standards. According to IEC 62271-200 regulations, enquirers placing any order for metal-enclosed switchgear, should provide the main electrical characteristics of the system and also the service conditions if it is different from standard. Therefore, stringent environment and safety regulations are limiting the medium voltage switchgear market's growth.
Development of eco-efficient switchgear has become an emerging trend in the medium voltage switchgear market. Eco-efficient switchgear is an alternative to greenhouse gas sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) for improved eco-efficiency and less environmental impact. Switchgear of SF6 gas is used as the electrical insulation and current interruption medium and is extremely restricted to greenhouse gas. For instance, in 2019, ABB has launched UniSec with AirPlus technology, which is completely SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear for networks up to 24kV. Therefore, a rise in the usage of eco-efficient switchgear is gaining popularity in the medium voltage switchgear market.
In April 2019, Eaton Corporation, an Irish based power management company acquired 82.27% majority stake in Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S. Acquisition of Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S was aimed to strengthen Eaton Corporation in manufacturing of electrical equipment. Ulusoy Elektrik Imalat Taahhut ve Ticaret A.S, a Turkey-based company, is in the manufacturing of medium-voltage switchgear, medium-voltage distribution transformers, substation kiosks, and medium-voltage cable connection systems.
The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the medium voltage switchgear market. Development of industrialization, urbanization requires continuous electricity supply, and the reliability of the electrical supply depends heavily on the performance of the switchgear. Production of energy is sustainable growth with demand in rural and urban areas with ongoing improvements to the integration of protection of supply, which will drive industry growth. For instance, in 2019, as per a research study, the Indian government is working on two of the most vital electrification projects that are the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana' to provide electricity with a budget allocation of $6.98 billion (INR 50,000 crores) for the project.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Characteristics
3. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Insulation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Installation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
7. China Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
8. India Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
9. Japan Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
10. Australia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
11. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
12. South Korea Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
13. Western Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
14. UK Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
15. Germany Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
16. France Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
17. Eastern Europe Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
18. Russia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
19. North America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
20. USA Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
21. South America Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
22. Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
23. Middle East Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
24. Africa Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
25. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
27. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Trends And Strategies
28. Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
