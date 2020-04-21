Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Service; Stage; Drug Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical trial supplies market was valued at US$ 1,867.44 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,298.91 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditures and increase in several clinical trials are the major factors driving the growth of clinical trial supplies market. However, the rising cost of drug development and the challenges associated with clinical trials mainly due to the negative impact of coronavirus are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.



A clinical trial is a crucial and significant step in the determination of the safety and effectiveness of a medical strategy, treatment, and device for commercial usage. These studies help understand and determine the best medical approaches for a particular therapeutic area. The increasing prevalence of various communicable and non-communicable diseases is triggering the demand for the development of new drugs or medical devices. Before the approval of drug molecules or medical devices by the regulatory authorities, a series of clinical studies are conducted to ensure the safety and efficacy.



The global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into product & service, stage, drug type, and application. Based on product & service, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics & distribution, manufacturing, and packaging & labeling. The logistics & distribution segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on stage, the market is segmented into phase III, phase II, bioequivalence studies, and phase I. The phase III segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on drug type, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into small-molecule drugs and biologic drugs. The small-molecule drugs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, biologic drugs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, and others. The oncology segment holds the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), International Trade Administration (ITA), Canada Foundation of Innovation (CFI), and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) are some of the essential secondary sources included in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Clinical Trial Supplies - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Clinical Trial Supplies - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

5.1.2 Increase in Number of Clinical Trials

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising Cost of Drug Development and Clinical Trials

5.2.2 Challenges for Clinical Trials Due to Negative Impact of Corona Virus

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Opportunities in Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Biosimilars and Biologics Market

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.3.1 Catalent, Inc.

6.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market Analysis - By Product and Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Market Revenue Share, by Product and Service (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Logistics & Distribution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Logistics & Distribution: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Manufacturing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Manufacturing: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Packaging & Labelling

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Packaging & Labelling: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - By Stage

8.1 Overview

8.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Stage, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Phase III

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Phase III: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Phase II

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Phase II: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Bioequivalence Studies

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Bioequivalence Studies: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Phase I

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Phase I: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - By Drug Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Drug Type 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Small-molecule Drugs

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Small-molecule Drugs: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Biologic Drugs

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Biologic Drugs: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Application 2019 and 2027 (%)

10.3 Oncology

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Oncology: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Cardiovascular Diseases: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Neurological Disorders

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Neurological Disorders: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.6 Respiratory Disorders

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Respiratory Disorders: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Others: Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America: Clinical Trial Supplies Market

11.2 Europe: Clinical Trial Supplies Market

11.3 Asia Pacific: Clinical Trial Supplies Market

11.4 Middle East & Africa: Clinical Trial Supplies Market

11.5 South and Central America: Clinical Trial Supplies Market



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Key Company Profiles

14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 UDG Healthcare plc

14.3 Catalent Inc.

14.4 pci Pharma Services

14.5 Almac Group

14.6 Parexel International Corporation

14.7 Biocair

14.8 Owens & Minor Inc.

14.9 KLIFO

14.10 Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd.



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms



