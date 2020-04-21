Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Product form; Application; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,223.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2027.



Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers such as foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers are available in the market. Hand sanitizers are extensively used by the hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and among others. The growing concerns toward public health and safety have raised the demand for hand sanitizer among these users. Thus, the expansion of aforementioned end-use industries is expected to provide new opportunities for the hand sanitizer market.



Based on type, hand sanitizer market is categorized into alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. The alcoholic hand sanitizer segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. Products that contain 60-95% alcohol are most effective. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization's Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. Alcoholic hand sanitizer works against a variety of microorganisms. Some products of alcohol-based hand sanitizer contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is more convenient to use, compared to hand washing with soap and water. Antimicrobial properties of these sanitizers have driven the demand for products during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the major share of the hand sanitizer market in 2018. Hand sanitizer is a foam, gel, or liquid-based antiseptic solution which is utilized as a substitute to cleanser and water. It helps in the prevention of contamination that is basically caused through hand transmission, which then prompts different sicknesses, such as nosocomial food-borne disease and other infectious diseases. Increasing awareness of hygiene and wellness among population is propelling the development of hand sanitizer market in North America. Improving expectations for everyday comforts, rising health expenditure, developing interest with respect to hand cleanliness, and ideal help from associations such as FDA and WHO towards the requirement for sanitation, has been augmenting demand for the hand sanitizer in this region. Increasing demand for these products due to various communicable diseases such as corona virus is uplifting the hand sanitizer market across the world. Additionally, the introduction of organic and natural ingredients by personal care companies in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers will gain customers' attraction, thus propelling the growth of the hand sanitizer market.



Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, 3M, Ecolab, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever plc, The Himalaya Drug Company, Godrej Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble, and S.C. Johnson & Son are among the key players present in the global hand sanitizer market.



The size of global hand sanitizer market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the hand sanitizer market. Also, multiple primary interviews are conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in hand sanitizers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research methodology



4. Hand Sanitizer Market Landscape



5. Hand Sanitizer Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers Towards Maintaining Health And Hygiene

5.1.2 The Growing Demand Of Hand Sanitizers Due To The Spread Of Coronavirus In Some Countries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Against The Use Of Triclosan In Hand Sanitizer

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific Region

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Demand For Non-Toxic, Paraben-Free, Organic, And Phthalates-Free Sanitizing Products

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS



6. Hand Sanitizer - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

6.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Global Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Alcoholic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Alcoholic in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Quaternary Ammonia

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Quaternary Ammonia in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Triclosan

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Triclosan in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Product Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Product Form, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Gel Sanitizers

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Gel Sanitizers in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Foam Sanitizers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Foam Sanitizers in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Wipes

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Wipes in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Spray Sanitizers

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Spray Sanitizers in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Restaurants

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Restaurants in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Educational Institutions

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Educational Institutions in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Household

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Household in Hand Sanitizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Via Other Application Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

10.3.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Via Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Convenience Store

10.4.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Via Convenience Stores Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Online Stores

10.5.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Via Online Stores Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Via Other Retailers Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Hand Sanitizer Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Hand Sanitizer Market

11.3 Europe: Hand Sanitizer Market

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Hand Sanitizer Market

11.5 Middle East And Africa: Hand Sanitizer Market

11.6 South America: Hand Sanitizer Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel AG & Company, KGAA

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Unilever

12.3 The Himalaya Drug Company

12.4 Ecolab

12.5 3M

12.6 Godrej Industries Limited

12.7 Gojo Industries

12.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

12.9 Procter & Gamble

12.10 S.C. Johnson & Son



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary



