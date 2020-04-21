Based on data taken from early March to mid-April, there has been significant global reduction in vehicle utilization since the COVID-19 country-wide lockdowns. Percentage decreases highlighted in accompanying graphic.

Based on data taken from early March to mid-April, there has been significant global reduction in vehicle utilization since the COVID-19 country-wide lockdowns. Percentage decreases highlighted in accompanying graphic.

“Right now, many auto insurers are responding to the apparent decline in vehicle usage by offering blanket rebates of premium to customers, which is certainly a welcome concession, with almost every household’s finances bearing some level of pressure,” said Nino Tarantino, CEO of IMS (Americas). “However, most insurers are working blind in the absence of real-time driving data and no ability to connect on a more personal level with their customers. Products that truly reflect an individual’s needs, such as pay-as-you go, or mileage-based insurance, mean the premium rebate issue wouldn’t have occurred in the first place, as policyholders would be able to understand and directly manage the link between their vehicle use and the cost of their coverage.”

“Right now, many auto insurers are responding to the apparent decline in vehicle usage by offering blanket rebates of premium to customers, which is certainly a welcome concession, with almost every household’s finances bearing some level of pressure,” said Nino Tarantino, CEO of IMS (Americas). “However, most insurers are working blind in the absence of real-time driving data and no ability to connect on a more personal level with their customers. Products that truly reflect an individual’s needs, such as pay-as-you go, or mileage-based insurance, mean the premium rebate issue wouldn’t have occurred in the first place, as policyholders would be able to understand and directly manage the link between their vehicle use and the cost of their coverage.”

Boston, MA and Waterloo, ON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS, a subsidiary of Trak Global Group (TGG) and one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators and governments, is pleased to announce the availability of a usage-based insurance (UBI) program model for North American insurers that enables the implementation of a mileage-based UBI product in just a matter of weeks.

“Recent world events and resulting economic pressures have highlighted the importance of auto insurers being able to offer their customers a flexible product that allows them to only pay for what they use – essentially, a ‘pay as you go’, mileage-based insurance program,” said Nino Tarantino, CEO of IMS (Americas). “We have already launched a number of successful programs with carriers, creating a variety of customer propositions and using a wide range of low-cost telematic sensors to collect the necessary data. There is both proven and growing demand for this kind of solution, so the fact that we can offer insurers speed-to-market will be critical.”

During the COVID-19 crisis, global driving patterns have been significantly altered, with IMS telematics data from customers around the world showing decreases in the total number of trips taken and distance travelled during lockdown. Looking at data taken from early March to mid-April, 55 percent fewer trips and 40 percent fewer miles have been driven in the U.S., while in Canada the numbers are 45 percent and 50 percent respectively, and in Germany 40 percent and 55 percent respectively. Notably, the UK leads the pack with the largest decreases during lockdown, with data showing 55 percent fewer trips and 65 percent fewer miles driven.

“Right now, many auto insurers are responding to the apparent decline in vehicle usage by offering blanket rebates of premium to customers, which is certainly a welcome concession, with almost every household’s finances bearing some level of pressure,” said Tarantino. “However, most insurers are working blind in the absence of real-time driving data and no ability to connect on a more personal level with their customers. Products that truly reflect an individual’s needs, such as pay-as-you go, or mileage-based insurance, mean the premium rebate issue wouldn’t have occurred in the first place, as policyholders would be able to understand and directly manage the link between their vehicle use and the cost of their coverage.”

“The COVID-19 crisis is going to change the way that consumers look at auto insurance,” said Tarantino. “In the future, they simply won’t want to pay a flat rate for cars that sit on driveways or in garages for most of the week. It might just be that it’s the most unlikely of circumstances – a global pandemic – that finally drives telematics and UBI into the mass market.”

For U.S. and Canadian-based insurers seeking additional details on IMS’ mileage-based program, please visit: www.ims.tech/mileage

# # #

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), part of Trak Global Group (TGG), is a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics to insurers, mobility operators, OEMs and governments. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based IMS DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy through which a multitude of B2B and B2C propositions can be taken to market. More info at www.ims.tech.

About Trak Global Group (TGG)

Trak Global Group (TGG) is the UK-based holding company and owner of IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), a global provider of connected car solutions, services, and analytics for insurers, mobility operators and governments, and Carrot Insurance (Carrot), a B2C telematics insurance broker in the UK and digital insurance platform available to insurers internationally. More info at www.trakglobalgroup.com

Attachments

Jennifer Overhulse St. Nick Media Services (on behalf of IMS) 859-803-6597 jen@stnickmedia.com