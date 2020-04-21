Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, and Copper), By Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Chelated and Non-Chelated micronutrients), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural micronutrients market is projected to be valued at USD 5,489.5 million by 2025.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can be attributed to the increasing micronutrient deficiencies in soil, rising focus on crop productivity and quality, favorable government regulations, increasing demand for high-value crops, and a rise in the number of investments from key players in this market.

The zinc segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.



Zinc is one of the essential micronutrients required by plants in small quantities. Sandy, highly leached acid soil and soils having poor organic content, show lower zinc contents. The symptoms of zinc deficiency include reduced height, interveinal chlorosis, and brown spots on upper leaves. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed around the globe, particularly for cereals and grains, hence the demand for zinc as a micronutrient is high in the agricultural micronutrients market.



The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.



By crop type, the agricultural micronutrients market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds& pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of micronutrients for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. The high export potential of fruits & vegetables has led to an increase in production levels. This has propelled the requirement of micronutrient products for efficient usage of agricultural inputs to meet export quality standards. According to FAO, China is the largest producer of fresh fruits & vegetables, surpassing the US and India in 2018. Micronutrients are gaining importance among the fruit growers because of their beneficial nutritional support and at the same time, ensure better harvest and returns. Zinc deficiency commonly affects banana, custard apple and mangoes. In citrus production, molybdenum deficiency called a yellow spot is commonly observed. Hence proper plant nutrition is essential for the proper growth of fruits & vegetables.



By mode of application, the foliar application segment is projected to be the largest segment in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.



Foliar mode of application is widely used to apply micronutrients, particularly iron and manganese, for many crops. It is mostly used for many fruits, vegetable and flower crops. Foliar spray is advantageous to meet the internal demand of micronutrients during flowering in spring when soil moisture and temperature is not favorable for root growth. Although the cost of foliar application is high due to the technology that is used, it requires lower rates of application as compared to soil application. This mode of application is considered to be the most effective as it ensures that the response to the applied nutrient is immediate and the deficiencies can be sustained within the growing season. All of these reasons make it the largest segment in the market.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the widespread micronutrient deficiencies in the soil and huge demand for improving crop productivity in the region.



According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the increase in food demand from this region has led to a surge in the use of agricultural micronutrients. Zinc is the most prevalent micronutrient deficiency in Asia as the crops are grown on highly weathered and leached soils such as tropical red soils. There are more global players in the market that are focusing on entering the Asia Pacific region through the adoption of strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions or partnerships. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in demand from countries, such as India and China. The high cost of these micronutrients is a key factor inhibiting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market

4.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Form

4.3 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Form & Key Country

4.4 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Crop Type & Region

4.5 Key Markets, by Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Decreasing Arable Land Around the Globe

5.2.2 Growing Production of High-Value Crops

5.2.3 Growing Importance of Micronutrients in Human Consumption

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Micronutrient Deficiency in Soil

5.3.1.2 Rising Focus on Crop Production and Quality

5.3.1.3 Supporting Policies From the Government

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Booming Organic Fertilizer Industry

5.3.2.2 Bio-Accumulation of Non-Biodegradable Chelates

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Biodegradable Chelates

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Poor Awareness Among the Developing Regions Regarding the Benefits of Micronutrients

5.3.4.2 Need for Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Materials

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.2 Asia Pacific

5.4.2.1 Australia

5.4.2.2 China

5.4.3 South Africa



6 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Zinc

6.2.1 Zinc-Based Fertilizer Demand Observed to Be Stable in the Market as it is a Scarce Nutrient Across the Globe

6.3 Boron

6.3.1 Complex Soil Conditions and Plant Physiologies Make it Difficult to Manage the Supplementation of Boron

6.4 Iron

6.4.1 the Unabsorbable Existent Form of Iron Fuels the Demand in the Agricultural Sector

6.5 Molybdenum

6.5.1 Demand for Molybdenum Higher Among the Farmers Undertaking Leguminous Crops

6.6 Copper

6.6.1 Copper Has Major Role in Carbohydrate and Nitrogen Metabolism

6.7 Manganese

6.7.1 Irregular Deposits of Manganese Across Regions Fuel Demand in Regions Experiencing a Deficit

6.8 Other Types



7 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Crop Type

7.1 Connected Market: Npk (N+P2O5+K2O) Fertilizers

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Cereals & Grains

7.3.1 Micronutrient Deficiencies in Major Staple Crops to Drive the Agricultural Micronutrients Market

7.3.1.1 Corn

7.3.1.2 Wheat

7.3.1.3 Rice

7.3.1.4 Others

7.4 Fruits & Vegetables

7.4.1 Increasing Concern Toward Balanced Nutrition to Drive the Agricultural Micronutrients Market

7.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.5.1 Increase in Demand From the Feed Industry for Oilseeds to Promote the Application of Micronutrients

7.5.1.1 Soybean

7.5.1.2 Canola

7.5.1.3 Others

7.6 Other Crop Types



8 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chelated Micronutrients

8.2.1 Increased Bioavailability of Micronutrients Due to the Adoption of Chelated Micronutrients

8.2.1.1 Ethylene Diamine-Tetra-Acetic Acid (Edta)

8.2.1.2 Ethlyenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (Eddha)

8.2.1.3 Diethylene-Triamine Penta-Acetic Acid (Dtpa)

8.2.1.4 Iminodisuccinic Acid (Idha)

8.2.1.5 Other Chelated Micronutrients

8.3 Non-Chelated Micronutrients

8.3.1 Cheaper Rates of Non-Chelated Micronutrients to Drive the Agricultural Micronutrients Market



9 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil

9.2.1 Reduced Cost and Uniform Distribution of Micronutrients to Promote the Use of Soil Mode of Application

9.3 Foliar

9.3.1 Low Rates of Application and Immediate Response to Applied Nutrients to Drive the Foliar Segment

9.4 Fertigation

9.4.1 Improved Nutrient Use Efficiency to Drive the Fertigation Segment

9.5 Other Modes of Application



10 Agricultural Micronutrients Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Ranking

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Visionary Leaders

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (for Smes/Start-Ups)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Expansions

11.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.4 Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Basf Se

12.2 Akzonobel (Nouryon)

12.3 Nutrien Ltd.

12.4 Nufarm

12.5 Yara International Asa

12.6 Coromandel International Ltd

12.7 Land O' Lakes

12.8 Helena Chemical Company

12.9 The Mosaic Company

12.10 Haifa Group

12.11 Sapec S.A.

12.12 Compass Minerals International

12.13 Valagro

12.14 Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd

12.15 Stoller Enterprises Inc

12.16 Balchem

12.17 Atp Nutrition

12.18 Baicor Lc

12.19 Corteva Inc

12.20 Bms Micro-Nutrients Nv



