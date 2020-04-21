Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by End Use (Law Enforcement & Intelligence Gathering, Cyber Security, Critical Infrastructure Security), Solution (Systems and Services), Vertical, Installation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The homeland security and emergency management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 623.1 billion in 2020 to USD 846.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



There are separatist movements across the world that are active and armed, creating a hazardous situation for nations. Countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia Pacific are increasingly facing separatist movements. Governments in these countries are spending millions of dollars to equip their homeland security and emergency management personnel. Slow adoption of homeland security solutions and lack of proactive measures are key restraints to the growth of the homeland security and emergency management market.



The new installation segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR than the upgradation segment during the forecast period.



Based on installation type, the new installation segment is projected to register a higher CAGR than the upgradation segment during the forecast period. The growth of the new installation segment can be attributed to increased deployment of advanced security systems across commercial and military applications and rising smart city initiatives that drive public safety and investments. Also, manufacturers across the globe are focusing on integrating newer generation security systems to enhance public security.



The law enforcement and intelligence gathering end use segment is estimated to lead the homeland security and emergency management in 2020.



Based on end use, the law enforcement and intelligence gathering segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased deployment of web and mobile applications by organizations is expected to lead to the growth of the cybersecurity segment. Advanced cybersecurity products provide comprehensive security to critical business applications and maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability.



Due to increasing global threats, the systems segment is expected to lead the market.



Based on solutions, the homeland security and emergency management market has been segmented into systems and services. The systems segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The systems segment includes intelligence and surveillance system, detection and monitoring system, weapon system, access control system, and platform, among others. Increasing global threats have forced governments to employ high levels of security at borders, airports, public institutions, ports, and transportation systems. All the above systems help in detecting, tracking, and recognizing unauthorized intruders, namely, terrorists, illegal immigrants, and smugglers, who can endanger the lives of citizens.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the major share of the homeland security and emergency management market in 2020.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the homeland security and emergency management market in 2020 due to the high spending on security, owing to the ever-growing threats. In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has undergone significant economic growth, political transformation, and social change. Due to the increasing levels of threats, countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore have updated or launched new national cybersecurity policies. China is considered to be a major market for homeland security and emergency management in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

4.2 Cyber Security Market

4.3 Aviation Security Market

4.4 Risk and Emergency Services Market

4.5 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering Market

4.6 Maritime Security Market

4.7 Cbrne Security Market

4.8 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Political Dissent and Separatist Movements

5.2.1.2 Occurrence of Unpredictable Natural Disasters Due to Ever-Changing Climatic Conditions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Terrorist Threats and Biohazard Attacks

5.2.1.4 Cyber Threats Leading to Upgradation of It Systems

5.2.1.5 Smart City Initiatives Expected to Drive Public Safety Investments

5.2.1.6 Growing Trend of IoT in Public Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Prioritization for Risk Management

5.2.2.2 Limited Security Budgets

5.2.2.3 Slow Adoption of Security Solutions and Lack of Proactive Measures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Services

5.2.3.2 Upgradation of Outdated Equipment and Infrastructure

5.2.3.3 Emergence of Big Data Analytics in Public Safety and Security

5.2.3.4 Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies in Public Safety Industry

5.2.3.5 Ai Innovations in Border Security and Public Safety

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapidly Increasing Insider Cyber Threats

5.2.4.2 Lack of Competent Security Professionals

5.2.4.3 Integrating Existing Systems With New Technologies



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends in the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

6.2.1 Big Data & Data Analytics

6.2.2 Unmanned Systems

6.2.3 Advanced Sensors and Detectors

6.2.4 Automated Border Control

6.2.5 C2/C4isr Systems

6.2.6 Portable Detectors and Sampling & Testing Kits

6.2.7 Scanning and Screening Systems

6.2.8 Critical Communication Networks

6.2.9 Emergency and Disaster Management Systems

6.2.10 Cyber-Physical Security Systems for Homeland Security

6.2.11 Airline Industry to Benefit From Electronic Baggage Tags

6.2.12 Digitalization of Cross-Border Security

6.2.13 Integrated Security and Intelligent Fencing for Border Projection

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 COVID-19 Impact on Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Cyber Security and Critical Infrastructure

7.1.2 Aviation and Maritime Security

7.1.3 Border Security

7.1.4 Law Enforcement

7.2 Adoption of Advanced Technologies

7.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Facial Recognition Technology

7.2.2 Demand for No touch Facial Recognition Solutions

7.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Full Body Scanner With thermal Imaging Technology

7.2.4 Implementation of National Blockchain Adoption Strategy

7.2.5 Increased Demand for Border Security Solutions

7.2.6 C2 Solutions With E-Platforms

7.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Various Countries



8 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Systems

8.2.1 Intelligence and Surveillance System

8.2.2 Detection and Monitoring System

8.2.3 Weapon System

8.2.4 Access Control System

8.2.5 Modeling and Simulation

8.2.6 Communication System

8.2.7 Platform

8.2.8 Rescue and Recovery System

8.2.9 Command and Control System

8.2.10 Countermeasure System

8.2.11 Others

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Managed Services

8.3.2 Professional Services



9 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cyber Security

9.2.1 Network Security

9.2.2 Endpoint Security

9.2.3 Application Security

9.2.4 Wireless Security

9.2.5 Cloud Security

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Aviation Security

9.3.1 Airport Protection

9.3.2 Passenger and Luggage Screening

9.3.3 Incident Management

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Maritime Security

9.4.1 Port Security

9.4.2 Vessel Security

9.4.3 Coastal Surveillance

9.4.4 Others

9.5 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering

9.5.1 Public Management

9.5.2 Vip Security

9.5.3 Riot Control

9.5.4 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

9.5.5 Election Security

9.5.6 Others

9.6 Critical Infrastructure Security

9.6.1 Energy and Power Sector

9.6.2 Critical Manufacturing Sector

9.6.3 Others

9.7 Risk and Emergency Services

9.7.1 Medical Services

9.7.2 Firefighting Services

9.7.3 Disaster Management

9.7.4 Others

9.8 Border Security

9.8.1 Customs and Border Protection

9.8.2 Immigration Security

9.8.3 Quarantine

9.8.4 Others

9.9 Cbrne Security

9.9.1 Planning and Preparation

9.9.2 Detection and Monitoring

9.9.3 Protection and Decontamination

9.9.4 Recovery and Mitigation

9.9.5 Others



10 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Homeland Security

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Biometric and Advanced Identification Technologies

10.3 Emergency Management

10.3.1 Leading Market Players are Launching and Upgrading their Technologies and Solutions to Develop Enhanced Products and Services



11 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, By Installation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Installation

11.2.1 Deployment of Advanced Homeland Security Systems Across Commercial and Military Applications is Driving the New Installation Segment

11.3 Upgradation

11.3.1 Frequent Upgrades of Old Security Systems With Advanced Homeland Security Systems are Driving the Upgradation Segment



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East

12.6 Rest of the World

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players, 2019

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Launches

13.7.2 Contracts

13.7.3 Agreements

13.7.4 Partnerships, Expansions, & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Lockheed Martin

14.2 Raytheon Company

14.3 Northrop Grumman

14.4 Thales Group

14.5 Leidos

14.6 IBM

14.7 Flir Systems

14.8 Bae Systems

14.9 General Dynamics

14.10 Unisys

14.11 Elbit Systems

14.12 Saic

14.13 Harris Corporation (L3Harris)

14.14 Boeing

14.15 Caci International

14.16 Hewlett-Packard

14.17 Booz Allen Hamilton

14.18 Motorola Solutions

14.19 Honeywell International

14.20 Eca Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cb2o0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900