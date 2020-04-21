MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) today announced its first quarter 2020 financial results. The company’s loans to mortgage companies and fixed income businesses were key contributors for the first quarter. Reported earnings per share (EPS) were $0.04, reflecting a significant increase in provision expense. First Horizon recorded provision for loan losses of $145 million, an increase of $135 million from 4Q19, primarily driven by a sudden, steep decline in the economic forecast in the later part of the quarter following widespread societal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective January 1, 2020, First Horizon adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13 (CECL).



“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our nation, our communities and companies of all sizes. We believe our dedicated employees, diverse businesses, balance sheet capacity and ample liquidity have helped position First Horizon to help our clients and communities navigate through this difficult time,” said Bryan Jordan, chairman and CEO of First Horizon. “Since the beginning of the crisis, we have taken significant steps to help our employees remain safe while continuing to serve our customers and our communities. We processed over $1.6 billion in loans to assist small business customers through the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program. In addition, our First Horizon Foundation donated $2.5 million in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations to provide meal, educational and emergency assistance to support our communities.”

Jordan continued, “Our first quarter results reflected our balanced and diversified business mix, stable credit quality metrics and capital, and our ability to use our balance sheet to support customers. Looking ahead, our merger with IBERIABANK Corporation remains on track and is expected to close in the second quarter. We have been working diligently on the integration plan to bring the two organizations together. As a combined company, we will be well positioned as a leading southern financial services firm.”

Highlights for the quarter include:

Balance sheet growth driven by loans to mortgage companies and higher utilization rates

Unique business mix provides earnings contribution in challenging environment

Pre-provision net revenue 1 up 19% YOY driven by growth in countercyclical businesses and continued expense discipline

up 19% YOY driven by growth in countercyclical businesses and continued expense discipline Average loans flat LQ, up 12% YOY

Average deposits flat LQ, up 1% YOY

Fixed income average daily revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of 19% LQ and 73% YOY with growth across multiple trading desks and across customer base

1Pre-provision net revenue is not a GAAP number but is used in regulatory stress test reporting. The presentation of PPNR in this Earnings Release follows the regulatory definition.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Diluted EPS/

Adjusted EPS1

$0.04 / $0.05 ROA/

Adjusted ROA1

0.15% / 0.19% ROCE /

Adjusted ROCE1

1.05% / 1.45% ROTCE1/

Adjusted ROTCE1

1.59% / 2.19% Consolidated Highlights Quarterly, Unaudited 1Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in Thousands) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Consolidated Income Statement Net interest income $ 302,802 $ 311,393 $ 294,508 (3 ) % 3 % Noninterest income 174,756 183,307 141,045 (5 ) % 24 % Total revenues 477,558 494,700 435,553 (3 ) % 10 % Provision /(Provision Credit) for loan losses 145,000 10,000 9,000 NM NM Noninterest expense 311,319 327,447 296,090 (5 ) % 5 % Income before income taxes 21,239 157,253 130,463 (86 ) % (84 ) % Provision for income taxes 4,767 35,970 27,058 (87 ) % (82 ) % Net income 16,472 121,283 103,405 (86 ) % (84 ) % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,852 2,910 2,820 (2 ) % 1 % Preferred stock dividends 1,550 1,550 1,550 * * Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,070 $ 116,823 $ 99,035 (90 ) % (88 ) % NIM 3.16 % 3.26 % 3.31 % (3 ) % (5 ) % Diluted Shares 313,170 313,353 319,581 * (2 ) % Balance Sheet Average Loans $ 30,524,165 $ 30,706,319 $ 27,313,300 (1 ) % 12 % Average Deposits 32,882,006 32,777,047 32,497,478 * 1 % Average Assets 43,551,912 42,885,790 40,883,192 2 % 7 % Average Common Equity 4,611,339 4,648,813 4,418,180 (1 ) % 4 % NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent.

Consolidated highlights include:

Strong period-end loan and deposit growth of 7% and 6% LQ respectively

PPNR 2 of $166.2 million and $167.3 million in 1Q20 and 4Q19

of $166.2 million and $167.3 million in 1Q20 and 4Q19 Net interest margin was down 10 basis points LQ, primarily due to lower loan accretion and a decline in LIBOR

Revenue down 3% LQ due to lower NII and negative deferred compensation income, somewhat offset by higher fixed income revenue

Expenses down 5% LQ due to lower deferred compensation, charitable contributions, acquisition, and rebranding expenses, somewhat offset by an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments and higher personnel-related expenses

1 These are non-GAAP numbers that are reconciled to reported GAAP numbers in the FHN Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation table.

2 Pre-provision net revenue is not a GAAP number but is used in regulatory stress test reporting. The presentation of PPNR in this Earnings Release follows the regulatory definition.

Regional Banking Highlights

Quarterly, Unaudited

1Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in Thousands) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Regional Banking Net interest income $ 300,128 $ 310,808 $ 286,023 (3 ) % 5 % Noninterest income 81,871 89,553 73,029 (9 ) % 12 % Total revenues 381,999 400,361 359,052 (5 ) % 6 % Provision for loan losses 145,435 14,370 13,442 NM NM Noninterest expense 211,013 202,124 198,569 4 % 6 % Income before income taxes $ 25,551 $ 183,867 $ 147,041 (86 ) % (83 ) % Balance Sheet Average Loans $ 29,607,545 $ 29,721,827 $ 26,107,250 * 13 % Average Deposits 30,579,476 30,413,210 29,590,235 1 % 3 % NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent.

Regional Banking highlights include:

Strong period-end loan growth of 8% LQ due to increases in C&I and specialty areas, with particular strength in loans to mortgage companies

Average loans flat LQ and growth of 13% YOY

Average deposits growth of 1% LQ and 3% YOY

Increase in provision expense driven by a sudden, steep decline in the economic forecast

Expense increase primarily driven by a $9.1 million increase in the expense on unfunded commitments largely associated with a sudden, steep decline in the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic

Fixed Income Highlights

Quarterly, Unaudited

1Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in Thousands) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Fixed Income Net interest income $ 10,914 $ 7,232 $ 7,332 51 % 49 % Noninterest income 95,723 81,185 53,807 18 % 78 % Total revenues 106,637 88,417 61,139 21 % 74 % Noninterest expense 81,063 62,090 50,533 31 % 60 % Income before income taxes $ 25,574 $ 26,327 $ 10,606 (3 ) % NM NM - Not meaningful

Fixed Income highlights include:

Revenue up 21% LQ

Fixed income average daily revenue of $1.3 million, an increase of 19% LQ and 73% YOY with growth across multiple trading desks and across customer base

Extensive fixed income distribution platform well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market conditions

Other product revenue up 13% LQ and 86% YOY primarily driven by increases in derivatives and investment advisory

Capital and Liquidity Highlights

Quarterly, Unaudited

1Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in Thousands) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Capital and Liquidity Highlights Common dividends declared $ 46.7 $ 43.5 $ 44.3 7 % 5 % Preferred dividends declared 1.6 1.6 1.6 * * Share repurchases — — 51.5 NM NM Capital Ratios (a) Common Equity Tier 1 8.52 % 9.20 % 9.62 % Tier 1 9.49 % 10.15 % 10.65 % Total Capital 10.75 % 11.22 % 11.78 % Leverage 9.00 % 9.04 % 9.02 % (a) Regulatory capital ratios calculated under the Basel III risk-based capital rules as phased-in; current quarter is an estimate. NM - Not meaningful * Amount is less than one percent.

Capital and Liquidity highlights include:

Declared $0.15 per common share quarterly dividend in 1Q20, which was paid on April 1, 2020

No share repurchases in 1Q20

Strong liquidity and capital levels to provide credit in current challenging economic situation

1Q20 decrease in risk-based capital ratios largely driven by an increase in risk-weighted assets driven by period-end commercial loan growth, higher draw activity in March, and increased market risk assets for Fixed Income

Asset Quality Highlights

Quarterly, Unaudited

1Q20 Changes vs. (Dollars in Thousands) 1Q20 4Q19 1Q19 4Q19 1Q19 Asset Quality Highlights Allowance for loan losses $ 444,490 $ 200,307 $ 184,911 NM NM Allowance / loans % 1.33 % 0.64 % 0.66 % Net Charge-offs $ 7,211 $ 2,842 $ 4,513 NM 60 % Net charge-offs % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Nonperforming Loans (a) $ 189,813 $ 162,165 $ 181,624 17 % 5 % NPL % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.65 % 30+ delinquencies $ 62,642 $ 57,911 $ 63,693 8 % (2 ) % 30+ delinquencies % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.23 % (a) Excludes loans held-for-sale. NM - Not meaningful

Asset Quality highlights include:

Increase in reserves primarily driven by a sudden, steep decline in the economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)

Net charge-off ratio slightly up 6 basis points from 4Q19 driven by one commercial credit

Increase in 30+ delinquencies primarily driven by two commercial credits; 30+ delinquencies as a percentage of loans flat compared to 4Q19

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Several financial measures in this release are non-GAAP, meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S. The non-GAAP items presented in this release are adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted return on average assets ("ROA"), adjusted return on average common equity (“ROCE”), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), and adjusted ROTCE. These profitability measures are reported to First Horizon’s management and directors through various internal reports. First Horizon’s management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the financial results of First Horizon and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined by GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by First Horizon. First Horizon has reconciled each of these measures to a comparable GAAP measure below:

FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION Quarterly, Unaudited (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted Diluted EPS 1Q20 Net income available to common ("NIAC") (GAAP) a $ 12,070 Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a) $ 4,537 Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP) b $ 16,607 Diluted Shares (GAAP) c 313,170 Diluted EPS (GAAP) a/c $ 0.04 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) b/c $ 0.05 Adjusted Return on Assets ("ROA") 1Q20 Net Income ("NI") (GAAP) $ 16,472 Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a) $ 4,537 Adjusted NI (Non-GAAP) $ 21,009 NI (annualized) (GAAP) d $ 66,250 Adjusted NI (annualized) (Non-GAAP) e $ 84,498 Average assets (GAAP) f $ 43,551,912 ROA (GAAP) d/f 0.15 % Adjusted ROA (Non-GAAP) e/f 0.19 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity ("ROCE")/

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") 1Q20 NIAC (GAAP) $ 12,070 Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a) $ 4,537 Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP) $ 16,607 NIAC (annualized) (GAAP) g $ 48,545 Adjusted NIAC (annualized) (Non-GAAP) h $ 66,793 Average Common Equity (GAAP) i $ 4,611,339 Intangible Assets (GAAP) (b) $ 1,560,340 Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) j $ 3,050,999 ROCE (GAAP) g/i 1.05 % Adjusted ROCE (Non-GAAP) h/i 1.45 % ROTCE (Non-GAAP) g/j 1.59 % Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP) h/j 2.19 %

(a) 1Q20 includes $5.8 million of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses largely associated with the pending branch acquisition and merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation (“IBKC”), and has been adjusted using an incremental tax rate of approximately 21 percent.

(b) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.

Disclaimers and Other Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, inflation or deflation, market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations, natural disasters, customer, investor and regulatory responses to these conditions and items already mentioned in this press release, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in First Horizon's annual report on Form 10-K and other recent filings with the SEC. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

