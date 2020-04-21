Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Campaign Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis, and Churn Management), Data Source, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The customer analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.



Cloud solutions facilitate various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of the cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among the organizations. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) tend to adopt cloud-based solutions as compared to on-premises mode owing to its cost factor, and 24x7 support and maintenance provided by the software vendors. Majority of the vendors in this market offer cloud-based customer journey analytics solutions to lure the customers.

Retail and eCommerce industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ongoing transformations in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical are creating large data volumes every year; this ultimately drives the need for efficient customer analytics solutions. Leading customer-centric retailers understand the urgency of harnessing big data to understand their customers better and uncover trends that lead to new business opportunities. They also understand the need for enabling people to make informed, data-driven decisions quickly and confidently. With the help of customer analytics solutions, retail companies can motivate customers to purchase merchandise from the website or mobile apps of the brand.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The commercialization of big data, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies to the best are expected to drive the adoption of customer analytics solutions and services in the region. Retailers must understand their customers' needs and deliver relevant, personalized experiences at the right moment to meet those needs. This necessity is particularly strong across the diverse APAC region, where connected device use, commerce platform capabilities, and consumer buying behaviors vary widely between markets. Customer analytics solution adoption is growing faster in APAC as compared to any other region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Customer Analytics Market

4.2 Customer Analytics Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Customer Analytics Market, by Region

4.4 Customer Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Understand Customer Buying Behavior for a More Personalized Customer Experience

5.2.1.2 Technologies Such As Ai, Ml, and Business Process Automation to Streamline Marketing Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data Critical for Customer Analytics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Reduced Advertising, Campaigning, and Marketing Costs

5.2.3.2 Greater Collaboration Between Departments for Better and Faster Decision Making

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Organizational Failures Pertaining to Optimum Use of Customer Data

5.2.4.2 Inability to Understand Customer Journey

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Increasing Sales With Advanced Analytics

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Enhance Customer Engagement Using Real-Time Personalized Communication

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Real-Time Predictability, Informed Decision-Making, and Connected Users Across Departments Using System of Insight Solution

5.3.1.4 Use Case 4: to Deliver An Enhanced Experience to Its Customers When Booking Travel

5.3.1.5 Use Case 5: to Monitor and Analyze Trending Content to Increase Customer Engagements

5.3.1.6 Use Case 6: to Provide Account Managers With Tools to Boost Sales and Productivity

5.3.1.7 Use Case 7: Enhancing Customer Experience With Cognitive Services

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 United States Securities and Exchange Commission

5.4.3 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review

5.4.4 Dodd-Frank Act

5.4.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.6 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4.7 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.8 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.9 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.10 European Market Infrastructure Regulation

5.4.11 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.12 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.13 Personal Data Protection Act



6 Customer Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Data Management/Extract, Transform, Load

6.2.2 Voice of Customer

6.2.3 Social Media Analytics

6.2.4 Analytical Tools

6.2.5 Dashboard and Reporting

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.4 Education and Training

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Customer Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Customer Analytics Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Customer Analytics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Application: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

9.2 Brand Management

9.3 Campaign Management

9.4 Churn Management

9.5 Customer Behavioral Analysis

9.6 Product Management

9.7 Others



10 Customer Analytics Market, by Data Source

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Data Source: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

10.2 Web

10.3 Social Media

10.4 Smartphone

10.5 Email

10.6 Store

10.7 Call Center

10.8 Other Data Sources



11 Customer Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Industry Vertical: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Retail and Ecommerce

11.4 Telecommunications and Information Technology

11.5 Energy and Utilities

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Transportation and Logistics

11.8 Government and Defense

11.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.10 Media and Entertainment

11.11 Travel and Hospitality

11.12 Other Industry Verticals



12 Customer Analytics Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

12.2.2 United States

12.2.3 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.3 Spain

12.3.4 Germany

12.3.5 France

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 Singapore

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

12.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.5.3 United Arab Emirates

12.5.4 South Africa

12.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Customer Analytics Market Drivers

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.4 Argentina

12.6.5 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionaries

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Google

14.3 Adobe

14.4 Sap

14.5 Microsoft

14.6 Oracle

14.7 Salesforce

14.8 Sas Institute

14.9 Teradata

14.1 Nice

14.11 Manthan

14.12 Mixpanel

14.13 Customer Analytics

14.14 Clarity Insights (Accenture Applied Intelligence)

14.15 Absolutdata Analytics

14.16 Ngdata

14.17 Neustar

14.18 Segment

14.19 Second Measure

14.20 Calibermind

14.21 Amperity

14.22 Right to Win



