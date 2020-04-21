Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Campaign Management, Customer Behavioral Analysis, and Churn Management), Data Source, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The customer analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.
Cloud solutions facilitate various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of the cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among the organizations. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) tend to adopt cloud-based solutions as compared to on-premises mode owing to its cost factor, and 24x7 support and maintenance provided by the software vendors. Majority of the vendors in this market offer cloud-based customer journey analytics solutions to lure the customers.
Retail and eCommerce industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The ongoing transformations in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical are creating large data volumes every year; this ultimately drives the need for efficient customer analytics solutions. Leading customer-centric retailers understand the urgency of harnessing big data to understand their customers better and uncover trends that lead to new business opportunities. They also understand the need for enabling people to make informed, data-driven decisions quickly and confidently. With the help of customer analytics solutions, retail companies can motivate customers to purchase merchandise from the website or mobile apps of the brand.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The commercialization of big data, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies to the best are expected to drive the adoption of customer analytics solutions and services in the region. Retailers must understand their customers' needs and deliver relevant, personalized experiences at the right moment to meet those needs. This necessity is particularly strong across the diverse APAC region, where connected device use, commerce platform capabilities, and consumer buying behaviors vary widely between markets. Customer analytics solution adoption is growing faster in APAC as compared to any other region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Customer Analytics Market
4.2 Customer Analytics Market: Top 3 Applications
4.3 Customer Analytics Market, by Region
4.4 Customer Analytics Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Understand Customer Buying Behavior for a More Personalized Customer Experience
5.2.1.2 Technologies Such As Ai, Ml, and Business Process Automation to Streamline Marketing Operations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data Critical for Customer Analytics
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Reduced Advertising, Campaigning, and Marketing Costs
5.2.3.2 Greater Collaboration Between Departments for Better and Faster Decision Making
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Organizational Failures Pertaining to Optimum Use of Customer Data
5.2.4.2 Inability to Understand Customer Journey
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Increasing Sales With Advanced Analytics
5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Enhance Customer Engagement Using Real-Time Personalized Communication
5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Real-Time Predictability, Informed Decision-Making, and Connected Users Across Departments Using System of Insight Solution
5.3.1.4 Use Case 4: to Deliver An Enhanced Experience to Its Customers When Booking Travel
5.3.1.5 Use Case 5: to Monitor and Analyze Trending Content to Increase Customer Engagements
5.3.1.6 Use Case 6: to Provide Account Managers With Tools to Boost Sales and Productivity
5.3.1.7 Use Case 7: Enhancing Customer Experience With Cognitive Services
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 United States Securities and Exchange Commission
5.4.3 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review
5.4.4 Dodd-Frank Act
5.4.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.4.6 the International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.4.7 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.4.8 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.9 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.4.10 European Market Infrastructure Regulation
5.4.11 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.4.12 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.4.13 Personal Data Protection Act
6 Customer Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Data Management/Extract, Transform, Load
6.2.2 Voice of Customer
6.2.3 Social Media Analytics
6.2.4 Analytical Tools
6.2.5 Dashboard and Reporting
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Consulting
6.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment
6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.1.4 Education and Training
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Customer Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Customer Analytics Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Customer Analytics Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Application: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
9.2 Brand Management
9.3 Campaign Management
9.4 Churn Management
9.5 Customer Behavioral Analysis
9.6 Product Management
9.7 Others
10 Customer Analytics Market, by Data Source
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Data Source: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
10.2 Web
10.3 Social Media
10.4 Smartphone
10.5 Email
10.6 Store
10.7 Call Center
10.8 Other Data Sources
11 Customer Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Industry Vertical: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Retail and Ecommerce
11.4 Telecommunications and Information Technology
11.5 Energy and Utilities
11.6 Manufacturing
11.7 Transportation and Logistics
11.8 Government and Defense
11.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.10 Media and Entertainment
11.11 Travel and Hospitality
11.12 Other Industry Verticals
12 Customer Analytics Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
12.2.2 United States
12.2.3 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
12.3.2 United Kingdom
12.3.3 Spain
12.3.4 Germany
12.3.5 France
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 Singapore
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Australia and New Zealand
12.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
12.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
12.5.3 United Arab Emirates
12.5.4 South Africa
12.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Customer Analytics Market Drivers
12.6.2 Brazil
12.6.3 Mexico
12.6.4 Argentina
12.6.5 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionaries
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Google
14.3 Adobe
14.4 Sap
14.5 Microsoft
14.6 Oracle
14.7 Salesforce
14.8 Sas Institute
14.9 Teradata
14.1 Nice
14.11 Manthan
14.12 Mixpanel
14.13 Customer Analytics
14.14 Clarity Insights (Accenture Applied Intelligence)
14.15 Absolutdata Analytics
14.16 Ngdata
14.17 Neustar
14.18 Segment
14.19 Second Measure
14.20 Calibermind
14.21 Amperity
14.22 Right to Win
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
