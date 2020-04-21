Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Glass Market by Product Type (Blocks & Shells, Foam Glass Gravels), Application (Construction, Industrial, Consumer Abrasive) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cellular glass market size is projected to reach USD 618 million by 2025 from estimated revenue of USD 520 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

High-quality insulation for industrial purposes and protection against fire and long life are the driving factors for the growth of the cellular glass market. Also, environmental regulations and new application areas are projected to boost the demand for cellular glass in the coming years.



This report segments the market for cellular glass based on product type, application, and region and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products and services, and key strategies such as acquisitions, associated with the cellular glass market.



Blocks & shells segment is expected to drive the cellular glass market



The blocks & shells segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of blocks & shells in construction and industrial application is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, usage of blocks in the LNG storage tanks, waterproof building, foundation, and roofs along with usage of shells in the industrial processing equipment and pipelines, shipbuilding, subways, and warehouses are factors driving its growth.

The number of active drilling rigs in the US has increased to more than 780 compared to 591 from 2018. The UK offshore sector is expected to improve after historical lows in the past few years as there are 16 planned greenfield projects with identified development plans, and 29 announced greenfield projects forecast to start production between 2019 and 2025. These will drive the demand for the cellular glass blocks & shells as these are used in offshore and onshore oil extraction processes. Moreover, blocks & shells can be used on both vertical and horizontal planes.



Industrial application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The industrial segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the cellular glass market during the forecast period. It is owing to various reasons, such as increasing usage of cellular glass in insulating piping and industrial equipment. The usage of cellular glass in the industrial application helps in the prevention of corrosion under insulation (CUI) due to its moisture-resistant capability. The material does not change its state, does not shrink, and neither swells nor warps as the temperature fluctuates. It maintains the integrity of the insulation system. The load-bearing capability of cellular glass makes it a good insulator of tank bases.



The cellular glass market in Europe is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Europe is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is quite cold, and the need for thermal insulation drives the demand for the cellular glass market. The trend toward energy efficiency persists in the region, which increases the use of insulation.



In addition, stringent building codes is another factor driving the demand for cellular glass in the region. There also exists stringent regulations regarding fire-resistant insulation product in the region after the Grenfell tower case in the UK. Thus, all these factors drive the growth of the European cellular glass market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cellular Glass Market

4.2 Cellular Glass Market, by Region

4.3 Cellular Glass Market, by Application

4.4 European Cellular Glass Market, by Country and Application (2019)

4.5 Cellular Glass Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for High-Quality Insulation for Industrial Purposes

5.2.1.2 Protection Against Fire and Longer Life

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fragile and Susceptible to Vibration-Induced Damage

5.2.2.2 Lack of Marketing of Cellular Glass

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Environmental Regulations Driving Growth of Cellular Glass

5.2.3.2 New Application Areas Providing Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Cellular Glass

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Regions

5.4.2 Gross Value Added by Construction Sector in Major Economies (USD Million)



6 Cellular Glass Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blocks & Shells

6.2.1 Increasing Drilling Rigs in US Will Fuel Demand for Cellular Glass Blocks & Shells

6.3 Foam Glass Gravels

6.3.1 Cheaper Cost and Convenient Transportation Significantly Driving the Market for Foam Glass Gravels in Building and Construction



7 Cellular Glass Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Stringent Building Codes and Growing Demand for High Load-Bearing Material to Drive the Market

7.2.2 Residential and Commercial Construction

7.2.3 Civil Construction

7.2.4 Special Construction

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 APAC is Largest Market for Cellular Glass in Industrial Segment

7.4 Others



8 Cellular Glass Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Renovation of Existing Buildings to Drive Demand for Cellular Glass in Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.2.1 Presence of Stringent Regulatory Policies to Drive the Demand for Cellular Glass

8.2.3 Russia

8.2.3.1 Growing Construction Activity to Drive the Demand for Cellular Glass in Russia

8.2.4 France

8.2.4.1 Strong Industrial Base in France to Drive Growth of Cellular Glass Market

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 Presence of Major Oil & Gas Giants in Drive the Market in the US

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive the Demand for Cellular Glass in Canada

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Booming Industrialization and Growth in Upstream Sector to Drive the Demand for Cellular Glass

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Government Policy to Drive Consumption of Cellular Glass in the Country

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Growing Construction of Energy-Efficient Buildings to Drive the Cellular Glass Market

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Growing Energy Sector to Drive the Demand for Cellular Glass

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of World

8.5.1 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1.1 Increase in Glass Recycling Plant and Oil & Gas Production in the Region is Estimated to Drive the Market

8.5.2 South America

8.5.2.1 Government Regulations to Drive the Cellular Glass Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Market Share of Cellular Glass Manufacturers

9.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.6.1 Partnership

9.6.2 Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1 Owens Corning

10.2 Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3 Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Glapor Werk Mitterteich GmbH

10.5 Misapor AG

10.6 Polydros S.A.

10.7 Earthstone International LLC

10.8 Refaglass S.R.O.

10.9 Uusioaines OY

10.1 Anhui Huichang New Material Co. Ltd.

10.11 Geocell Schaumglas GmbH

10.12 Stes-Vladimir

10.13 Other Market Players

10.13.1 Pinosklo Cellular Glass

10.13.2 Ningbo Yoyo Foam Glass Co. Ltd.

10.13.3 Stikloporas

10.13.4 Aeroaggregates of North America, LLC

10.13.5 Veriso GmbH

10.13.6 Steinbach Schaumglas GmbH & Co. KG

10.13.7 German Geo Construction GmbH

10.13.8 Benarx

10.13.9 Liaver GmbH & Co. KG

10.13.10 Langfang Chaochen Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

10.13.11 Zhejiang Yahong Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.13.12 Glavel Inc.

10.13.13 Jahan Ayegh Pars Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpkibh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900