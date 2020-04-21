On 21 April an investor meeting in the form of a webinar took place and LHV Group's 2020 Q1 results and the renewed financial plan were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus.
The live coverage was followed by 112 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.
Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/kmdPXjhEqEg
Presentation of Q1 results (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2020-04-EN.pdf
Presentation of the updated financial plan (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Updated_Financial_Plan_2020-EN.pdf
Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee
AS LHV Group
Tallinn, ESTONIA
