Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Japan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Japan:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



I. Country Profile

II. Executive Summary

III. Overview: Government Initiatives

IV. Consumer behavior

V. Market Drivers and Restraints

VI. Market drivers

a. Pollen allergy

b. Aging population and wellness trends

c. Illness caused by poor air quality

VII. Market Restraints

a. Improved air quality

b. Large number of market players

c. Economic slowdown

d. Declining population

e. Alternatives

VIII. Market Trends

a. Competitive landscape

b. Technology by brand

c. Strategy - Blueair

d. Marketing, discounts and offers

e. Marketing, advertising and claims

f. New products

g. IoT

h. IoT products

i. Product features

j. Warranty and after sales

k. Certification

l. Awards

IX. Pricing Trends

X. Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026

b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026

c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019

d. Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026

e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019

g. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019

h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

i. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

XI. About the Analyst

a. Acronyms



Companies Mentioned



Blueair AB

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3t0o1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900