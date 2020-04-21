Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Focus on Solution (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Crop Monitoring, Soil Analysis, Irrigation Monitoring), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the GIS software in agriculture market is expected to reach $2.57 billion by 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 10.41% from 2019 to 2024. Market growth is largely attributed to the adoption of GIS software that is offered under on-cloud software solutions.



The global GIS software in agriculture market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the adoption of the GIS software in agriculture, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the GIS software in the agriculture industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, developments, and emerging trends, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The GIS software in agriculture report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by solution type, application, and region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the expected global GIS software in the agriculture market size in terms of value during the period 2018-2024?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different types of solutions such as on-premise and on-cloud software, for GIS software in agriculture?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the GIS software in agriculture for different applications in farming including crop monitoring, soil analysis, and irrigation monitoring, among others?

Which geographical region is the largest market for global GIS software in the agriculture market?

What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different geographical regions and countries such as North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, Middle East Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific Japan in the global GIS software in agriculture market?

What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different applications of GIS software in agriculture in different regions such as North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, Middle East Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific Japan?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the GIS software in agriculture on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What are the emerging trends in global GIS software in the agriculture market?

How is the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges associated with GIS software in agriculture?

What are the market dynamics of the global GIS software in the agriculture market including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

What will be the major market driving trends for GIS software in agriculture in terms of business model, market consolidation, and new product offerings?

The GIS software in agriculture industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Numerous governments are being increasingly concerned about the growing food insecurity for the global population. The increasing degree of urbanization also raises concerns about the availability of agricultural labor and agricultural land. Therefore, to meet this growing demand for food, technologies such as GIS software can be used to optimize the use of farm resources. The GIS software in agriculture market growth is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in the adoption rate of technologies used on the farm and increasing government initiatives globally.



The GIS software in the agriculture market segmentation (on the basis of solution type) is further segmented into on-cloud and on-premise software solutions. On-cloud segment dominated the global GIS software in the agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The GIS software in the agriculture market segmentation, on the basis of application, is segmented into crop monitoring, soil analysis, irrigation monitoring, and others. The crop monitoring application dominated the global GIS software in the agriculture market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The GIS software in the agriculture market segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, such as North America, South America, the U.K., Europe, Middle East Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific Japan. Data for each of these regions is provided by application type and by country.



The key market players in the global GIS software in the agriculture market include ESRI, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, Hexagon AB, Pix4D, Autodesk, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Drivers

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Tackling Global Food Insecurity

1.1.2 Favourable Government Initiatives and Investments

1.1.3 Growing Need for Precision Farming

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

1.2.2 Availability of Open Source GIS Software and Applications

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Rising Opportunities in Developing Countries

1.3.2 Adoption of Drones in Agriculture



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 New Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Merger and Acquisition

2.1.4 Others (Business Expansions, Contract, Rewards, and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Product Differentiation in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

3.2 Emerging Trends in the GIS Software in Agriculture Market

3.2.1 Use of 5D Mapping for GIS Software in Agriculture

3.2.2 Applications of IoT in GIS Software in Agriculture

3.3 Pricing Analysis

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market (by Solution Type)

4.1 On-Cloud

4.2 On-Premise



5 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market (by Application)

5.1 Crop Monitoring

5.2 Soil Analysis

5.3 Irrigation Monitoring

5.4 Others



6 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market (By Region)

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America (by Application)

6.1.2 North America (by Country)

6.1.2.1 U.S.

6.1.2.2 Canada

6.1.2.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe (by Application)

6.2.2 Europe (by Country)

6.2.2.1 Germany

6.2.2.2 France

6.2.2.3 Italy

6.2.2.4 Spain

6.2.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific Japan

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Japan (by Application)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Japan (by Country)

6.3.2.1 Australia & New Zealand

6.3.2.2 Japan

6.3.2.3 India

6.3.2.4 Vietnam

6.3.2.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Japan

6.4 Middle East Africa

6.4.1 Middle East Africa (by Application)

6.4.2 Middle East Africa (by Country)

6.4.2.1 Israel

6.4.2.2 South Africa

6.4.2.3 Kenya

6.4.2.4 Rest-of-Middle East Africa

6.5 China

6.5.1 China (by Application)

6.6 South America

6.6.1 South America (by Application)

6.6.2 South America (by Country)

6.6.2.1 Brazil

6.6.2.2 Argentina

6.6.2.3 Rest-of-South America

6.7 U.K.

6.7.1 U.K. (by Application)



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Autodesk, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of Autodesk, Inc. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.2.3 Product Portfolio

7.2.4 Financials

7.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Computer-Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Role of Cadcorp in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.3.3 Product Portfolio

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Earth Observing System

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Role of Earth Observing System in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.4.3 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Role of ESRI in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.5.3 Product Portfolio

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Geosoft Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Role of Geosoft Inc. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.6.3 Product Portfolio

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Hexagon AB

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Role of Hexagon AB in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.7.3 Product Portfolio

7.7.4 Financials

7.7.5 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Role of Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.8.3 Product Portfolio

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 L3 Harris Technologies

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Role of L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.9.3 Product Portfolio

7.9.4 Financials

7.9.5 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Oracle Corporation

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Role of Oracle Corporation Inc in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.10.3 Product Portfolio

7.10.4 Financials

7.10.5 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Parrot SA

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Role of Parrot SA in GIS Software in Agriculture

7.11.3 Product Portfolio

7.11.4 Financials

7.11.5 SWOT Analysis

7.12 Pitney Bowes Inc.

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Role of Pitney Bowes Inc. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.12.3 Product Portfolio

7.12.4 Financials

7.12.5 SWOT Analysis

7.13 SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Company Overview

7.13.2 Role of SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.13.3 Product Portfolio

7.13.4 Financials

7.13.5 SWOT Analysis

7.14 Takor Group Ltd

7.14.1 Company Overview

7.14.2 Role of Takor Group Ltd in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.14.3 Product Portfolio

7.14.4 SWOT Analysis

7.15 Topcon Corporation

7.15.1 Company Overview

7.15.2 Role of Topcon Corporation in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.15.3 Product Portfolio

7.15.4 Financials

7.15.5 SWOT Analysis

7.16 Trimble Inc.

7.16.1 Company Overview

7.16.2 Role of Trimble Inc. in GIS Software in Agriculture Market

7.16.3 Product Portfolio

7.16.4 Financials

7.16.5 SWOT Analysis



8 Report Scope and Methodology

8.1 Scope of the Report

8.2 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market Segmentation

8.3 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market Research Methodology

8.3.1 Assumptions

8.3.2 Limitations

8.3.3 Primary Data Sources

8.3.4 Secondary Data Sources

8.3.5 Data Triangulation

8.3.6 Market Estimation and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbruzg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900