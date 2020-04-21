SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-300-8521 for domestic callers or 412-317-6026 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 10142794. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: www.CareDx.com .

A replay of the call will be available beginning April 30, 2020 at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET through 8:59pm PT/11:59pm ET on May 14, 2020. To access the replay, dial-in 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and reference Conference ID: 10142794. The webcast will also be available on CareDx’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

