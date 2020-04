VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Vancouver Community Board announced it is directing $200,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $600,000 for a total of $800,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more crucial than ever. As the charities and nonprofits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are crucial to enable the delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said Christina Anthony, Board Chair of the TELUS Vancouver Community Board. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the authority to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

The 14 grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding to support COVID relief from the TELUS Vancouver Community Board are:

Abbotsford Hospice Society - to support a children and youth grief program

African Stages Association - to support the African Stages Digital Literacy Project

Aunt Leah's Place - to support virtual crisis counselling for marginalized youth

Avalon Women's Centres - to provide virtual counselling and support to women living with domestic abuse and violence

Atira Women's Resource Centre - to provide virtual counselling and support to women living with domestic abuse and violence

BeaYOUtiful Foundation - to support the development of a virtual program

Dan's Legacy Foundation - to support indigenous youth counselling services

District of West Vancouver - to support the emergency crisis response

Hollyburn Family Services Society - to keep the facilities operational

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) - to create a virtual youth community placement program

Southlands Therapeutic Riding Society - for the creation of an emergency facility fund

Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports - to create a digital tutoring program

Vancouver Urban Ministries - to provide iPads to low-income families to enable distance learning

Young Entrepreneur Leadership Launchpad (YELL) - to support the creation of a virtual school program

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

In B.C. alone, TELUS has contributed $170 million and more than 5.3 million volunteer hours to charitable and community organizations since 2000.

About TELUS

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com