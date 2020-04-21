VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Victoria Community Board announced it is directing $115,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities across Vancouver Island to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $215,000 for a total of $315,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more crucial than ever. As the charities and non-profits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are essential to the delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said Mel Cooper, Board Chair of the TELUS Victoria Community Board. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the authority to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

The nine grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding from the TELUS Victoria Community Board are:

Frontier College Indigenous Programs - to support Indigenous health and education programs for the Pacheedaht and T'Sou-ke First Nations

Greater Victoria Volunteer Society - to support a virtual volunteer program for youth with disabilities

Growing Chefs Society - to support food security and literacy programs

Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary - to support COVID-19 outreach program

The Garth Homer Society - to support an employment program for students with learning and/or developmental disabilities

The Verna J Kirkness Education Foundation - to support the Science and Engineering Education Program

Victoria Compost and Conversation Education Society - to support online school programming

Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Centre Society - to support the COVID-19 Technology and Food Security program

YMCA-YWCA of Vancouver Island - to support the Young Moms and Youth Apartment Supported Housing throughout the pandemic

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

In B.C. alone, TELUS has contributed $170 million and more than 5.3 million volunteer hours to charitable and community organizations since 2000.

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .



