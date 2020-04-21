KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board announced it is directing $100,000 in grants to local, grassroots charities across the Okanagan to support organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is committing another $115,000 for a total of $315,000 to be given out in 2020. TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for our local customers and communities in the face of adversity.



“In these unprecedented times, the value that our charitable sector provides our communities is more crucial than ever. As the charities and nonprofits across the country work to rapidly pivot their programs, these funds are crucial to enable the delivery of resources to those who need it most,” said Sean Pihl, Board Chair of the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board. “TELUS Community Boards have empowered local community leaders who know the needs in their communities best with the authority to make funding decisions that will have the greatest impact on the lives of their neighbours, and we are proud to support vital community work during this crisis.”

The nine grassroots organizations receiving emergency funding from the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board are:

Aquaforum - to support an online science and technology education program

to support an online science and technology education program Auxiliary to the Penticton Hospital Society - to support a food security program

to support a food security program Big Little Science Centre - to support online coding, robotics and film making

to support online coding, robotics and film making Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops - to support virtual homework assistance and food security

to support virtual homework assistance and food security Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society - to support leadership and healthy relationships programs for boys

to support leadership and healthy relationships programs for boys Elephant Thoughts Educational Outreach - to support a virtual Indigenous science program

to support a virtual Indigenous science program Kamloops - Cariboo Regional Immigrants Society - to support a program for newcomer youth to help with community integration

to support a program for newcomer youth to help with community integration Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs - to support a food security and support program for marginalized youth

to support a food security and support program for marginalized youth Vernon Science and Discovery Society - to support a virtual space experience program

Since 2005, TELUS’ 13 Canadian Community Boards have given $75 million to local, grassroots charities that help vulnerable kids gain access to the technology, health and educational resources that give them the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world.

On March 18, the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a $10 million commitment to urgently support and enhance public healthcare capacity and community response across Canada including funding to help purchase new medical technology and equipment, such as ventilators, as well as increased support for food security, outreach to isolated seniors, virtual education programs, and mental health initiatives.

In B.C. alone, TELUS has contributed $170 million and more than 5.3 million volunteer hours to charitable and community organizations since 2000.

