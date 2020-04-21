NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA ).

If you are a shareholder of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/investigation-genocea-biosciences-inc-gnca/

or contact William J. Fields, via email at wfields@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com . Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP

William J. Fields

1370 Broadway

5th Floor – #5100

New York, NY 10018

Tel: (212) 231-1500

Fax: (646) 851-0076

www.fksfirm.com



