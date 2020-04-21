New integrated solution allows enterprises to offer account-based channel marketing capabilities for to- and through-channel marketing activities



PLEASANTON, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc. , a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), and ZoomInfo, the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced they have launched a fully integrated account-based channel marketing (ABCM) solution for organizations selling indirectly through the channel.

ZINFI’s highly advanced Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform is powered by a set of do-it-yourself (DIY) tools for small to large enterprises to automate and manage their channels effectively. The platform helps enterprise customers reduce their operating costs and accelerate revenue growth through a highly automated end-to-end channel management framework. As a part of the new integration, ZINFI’s platform will now connect seamlessly to ZoomInfo’s go-to-market solutions. With this integration, customers will be able to accomplish the following:

Sales – Keep your finger on the pulse of every account and opportunity.

Keep your finger on the pulse of every account and opportunity. Marketing – Identify, target and convert your ideal customers faster.

Identify, target and convert your ideal customers faster. Enterprise – Enable your channel partners implement world-class account-based marketing

“Over the past decade, ZINFI has been fortunate to serve a wide variety of small, medium and large enterprise accounts for their channel management automation needs, allowing us to develop deep knowledge of a variety of channel management use cases,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Our customers have been asking for an account-based channel solution that is purpose-built for channel environments. The direct marketing tools currently available are not adaptable to the channel and are simply too expensive to use in a multi-tenant channel environment for to-marketing and through-marketing activities.”

“Modern B2B marketing and selling requires sellers to provide a personalized buying experience for their customers,” said Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “While our platform has enabled thousands of organizations in direct B2B marketing and selling environments, our integration with ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform will now extend the same capabilities to thousands of organizations and remote employees around the world that sell to B2B companies via an indirect channel network.”

In 2018, ZINFI received recognition for its channel marketing automation leadership in two separate analyst reports from Forrester Research. Most recently, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2018 report , earning 13 perfect (5.0) scores for a broad range of specific evaluation criteria. Forrester cited ZINFI’s horizontal approach to the market and its “strong engineering pedigree,” noting that “ZINFI’s PRM solution provides robust global capabilities with excellent functionality, flexibility through a modular approach, and infinite customizations for complex channel environments.” Earlier in 2018, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report , which praised the “robust functionality, modularity, and customizations” of ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform—the only solution in the marketplace developed as a native platform for complete integration of partner relationship management (PRM), partner marketing management (PMM) and partner sales management (PSM).

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage , accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks — including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications — ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cde731c2-876f-406e-8840-6900bd53cd3e