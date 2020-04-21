TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Sommerville to the role of President of QuestCap’s MedQuest Investment Division. As a veteran leader in the North American medical, pharmaceutical and technology industries, Mr. Sommerville will bring a wealth of experience to QuestCap’s flagship division, and enhance QuestCap’s vision of bringing together industry experts to lead their mission of socially conscious investing.



“We’re thrilled that Doug has agreed to lead the MedQuest team,” said Stan Bharti, Co-chair of QuestCap. “QuestCap is currently focused on making strategic investments in third parties that are conducting research in innovative medical technology and therapies, and Doug is the visionary leader we need to source and evaluate premier projects.”

“As a social-impact investment focused company, QuestCap is investing in new research, effective therapies and innovative testing solutions – some that we hope will contribute to the fight against COVID-19,” commented Mr. Sommerville. “I’m honoured to join this revolutionary team.”

About Douglas Sommerville

Prior to joining QuestCap, Douglas held the role of Head of Country for Canada for Teva Canada, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva”), the world’s leading provider of generic medicines. In this role, Mr. Sommerville was responsible for Teva’s third largest global subsidiary, with sales in excess of $1.3 billion. Douglas led all aspects of the company’s commercial, distribution, demand planning and customer operations - aligning and coordinating all company functions, production, supply chain, regulatory and global support functions. Douglas was also the Chairman of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association up until his retirement from Teva Canada in 2018.

Previous to his tenure at Teva Canada, Mr. Sommerville was Global Vice President, Infusion Systems with Baxter Healthcare International (“Baxter”), one of the world’s largest medical, pharmaceutical and technology companies. In his role, Douglas was responsible for the company’s infusion pumping devices and intravenous administration sets worldwide, as well as pain management and ambulatory infusion devices, working with Baxter’s product development, regional sales and marketing teams globally.

The company is not making an express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 at this time.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments that may include, without limitation, the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

