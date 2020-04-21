Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market: Focus on Type, Component, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global inspection and maintenance robot market. The report focuses largely on providing market information for inspection robots by covering different segments such as type of robot (based on autonomy), end user, components and region. In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, restraints, and growth opportunities. The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company projects related to the deep space exploration and technology market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the growth opportunities for inspection and maintenance robots for different end users and regions?

What is the revenue generated by different types of inspection and maintenance robot during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What is the revenue generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period 2020-2025?

Which are the key companies currently operating in the global inspection and maintenance robot market?

Which global factors are expected to impact the global inspection and maintenance robot market in the next 5 years?

What are the key developments by the global inspection and maintenance robot market players?

The Inspection and Maintenance Robot Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Europe dominated the global inspection and maintenance robot market with a share of 40% by value in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as France, Germany, U.K., and Spain are the most prominent regions for the inspection and maintenance robot market. In Europe, France acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the advancement of offshore technologies and increasing deep water inspections in the country.



The global inspection and maintenance robot market have gained widespread importance owing to the growing need for inspection in a hazardous environment and in confined spaces. However, consumer acceptance is a challenge and the sensitivity of robots are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The global inspection and maintenance robot market is further explained and analyzed based on region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the inspection and maintenance robot market



The key market players in the global inspection and maintenance robot market include Cognex Group, FARO Technologies, Inc., Oceaneering, Shell, Aetos Group, Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., GE inspection Robotics (joint venture of GE Power services and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology), Gecko Robotics, Genesis Systems Group, JH Robotics, Inc., LEO Robotics, Robotnik, Superdroid Robots, Inc., and ULC robotics, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Usage of Robots in Emerging Countries for Safety Purposes

1.1.2 Low Cost of Inspection Using Robotics Technology

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Technological Downtime During Emergency or Planned Work

1.2.2 Lack of Customer's Acceptance toward Autonomous Robotics Technology

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Field of Robotics

1.3.2 Growing Demand in Offshore Drilling Applications

1.4 Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Acquisitions and Mergers

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.2 Other Developments

2.3 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Leading Manufacturers and Products Mapping

3.3 Artificial Intelligence and IoT in Inspection Robots

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Autonomous Robots

5.3 Remotely Operated Robots



6 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Component)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Camera

6.2.2 Sensor

6.2.3 Scanner

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Software



7 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical

7.3 Food and Beverages

7.4 Utilities

7.5 Others



8 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Type)

8.2.2 North America Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by End User)

8.2.3 North America Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Country)

8.2.3.1 U.S.

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Type)

8.3.2 Europe Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by End User)

8.3.3 Europe Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Country)

8.3.3.1 U.K.

8.3.3.2 Germany

8.3.3.3 France

8.3.3.4 Spain

8.3.3.5 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Type)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by End User)

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Country)

8.4.3.1 China

8.4.3.2 Japan

8.4.3.3 South Korea

8.4.3.4 Australia

8.4.3.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

8.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Type)

8.5.2 Rest-of-the-World Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by End User)

8.5.3 Rest-of-the-World Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market (by Region)

8.5.3.1 Middle East

8.5.3.2 Latin America



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Aetos Group

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Role of Aetos Group in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.1.3 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Cognex Group

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Role of Cognex Group in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.2.3 Financials

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Eddyfi

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Role of Eddyfi in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.3.3 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Role of Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.4.3 SWOT Analysis

9.5 FARO Technologies, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Role of FARO Technologies, Inc. in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.5.3 Financials

9.5.4 SWOT Analysis

9.6 GE Inspection Robotics

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Role of GE Inspection Robotics in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.6.3 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Gecko Robotics

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Role of Gecko Robotics in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.7.3 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Genesis Systems

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Role of Genesis Systems in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.8.3 SWOT Analysis

9.9 JH Robotics, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Role of JH Robotics, Inc. in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.9.3 SWOT Analysis

9.10 LEO Robotics

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Role of LEO Robotics in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.10.3 SWOT Analysis

9.11 Oceaneering

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Role of Oceaneering in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.11.3 Financials

9.11.4 SWOT Analysis

9.12 Robotnik

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Role of Robotnik in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.12.3 SWOT Analysis

9.13 Royal Dutch Shell plc

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Role of Royal Dutch Shell plc in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.13.3 Financials

9.13.4 SWOT Analysis

9.14 Superdroid Robots, Inc.

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Role of Superdroid Robots, Inc. in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.14.3 SWOT Analysis

9.15 ULC Robotics

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Role of ULC Robotics in the Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market

9.15.3 SWOT Analysis

9.16 Other Key Companies



10 Report Scope and Methodology

10.1 Scope of the Report

10.2 Global Inspection and Maintenance Robot Market Research Methodology



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crpjma

