The report will help construction equipment manufacture to get visibility into the demand the trajectory the industry is likely to see over the next 5 years and how public sector spending in the infrastructure sector will be constrained to due to COVID impact, as a result of which, whether or not the industry will see the demand it was anticipating assuming NIP stays on course or in the worst case the Infrastructure agenda takes a back seat.



After agriculture, the construction, infrastructure and real estate segments are the second-largest employment providers in the country. The infrastructure and construction sectors are highly responsible for propelling India's overall development and with intense the focus from Government for initiating policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure in the country. In 2018, India ranked 44th out of 167 countries in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2018. Foreign Direct Investment received in the Construction Development sector from April 2000 to June 2019 stood at US$ 25.12 billion, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.



Some of the marquee investment plans as announced by the Government of India and that promises upswing in demand for construction equipment are as below:

India plans to spend US$ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure in the next five years.

The Indian Railways received allocation under Union Budget 2019-20 at Rs 66.77 billion. Out of this allocation, Rs 64.587 billion is a capital expenditure.

Rs 83,015.97 crore allocated towards road transport and highway.

Rs 3,899.9 crore to increase the capacity of the Green Energy Corridor Project along with wind and solar power projects.

Allocation of Rs 888.00 crore for the up-gradation of state government medical colleges at the district hospitals and Rs 1,361.00 crore for government medical colleges and government health institutions.

Even though the construction sector was in a slump between 2011 till 2015 with demand for construction equipment witnessed a complete collapse, the sector managed to grow post-2015 and the signs were good until the lockdown imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. It is being believed that the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the infrastructure and construction segment is expected to be worse than that of the 2008 financial crisis-led economic slowdown. The imposition of Section 144 by state governments and suspension of public transport till April 14 has already impacted manpower mobility and this may even further if the current lockdown proves ineffective.



The lockdown has resulted in various infrastructure project sites staring at closure as it is mainly due to an effect on the labor movement due to the lockdown and also due to supply chain disruptions that may contract further as more states enforce COVID-19 lockdown. The fiscal situation in the construction sector for both the Centre and states is already worsening and continued funding of infrastructure capital expenditure will be a challenge in the near future. Additionally, all these problems will be further aggravated by the relief packages that are being rolled out by many states to support the loss of income caused by the lockdowns. This may further stress the government's ability to spend on the infrastructure over the next one or two years, further dampening the construction and the infrastructure segment.



Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced that the state governments have been directed to use the welfare fund for building and construction laborers, which has around Rs 31,000 crore, to help those who are facing economic disruption because of the lockdown. As per Anarock Property Consultants, more than 15.62 lakh units of housing and residential projects are under construction in the top seven cities of the country.



The publisher sees Government cutting down on spending in Infrastructure the sector as on extreme and on another extreme, there is a possibility that the Government eases its focus on current account deficit and does additional borrowing to stick with National Infrastructure Pipeline target of 102 lakh crore spend on Infrastructure between FY20-25. However, given that COVID-19 will drive the Government to increase spending on social and health infrastructure, Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package announced to provide support to the urban poor. To bail out ailing sectors like Aviation, Hospitality, Tourism, Automobile, MSMEs, it can be expected that a stimulus package may well be the need of the hour to help economic activity get back to its feet at the earliest. How prolonged the lockdown will be is something that nobody knows, however, there are estimates that getting back to normal business will take at least 3 quarters and the after effect may even continue in FY21-22.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the demand for backhoe loaders by 2025

What will be the demand for tipper trucks by 2025

What is the current market for transit mixers?

Which industry segment is likely to be the biggest consumer of construction equipment?

What is the financing opportunity by 2025?

Is the construction equipment market likely to see consolidation?

What is the market size for construction equipment on lease?

What is the demand contraction expected in 2020-21?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on Construction Equipment Industry?

Which equipment demand is likely to be resilient?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Construction Equipment market & application landscape

Competition landscape

Business models

Imports vs Exports

4. Construction Activity in India - Key Trends



5. Key market trends

Demand for Construction Equipment

Key growth drivers

Key challenges

6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Economy



7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Equipment Sector



8. Decoding National Infrastructure Pipeline - Pre-COVID-19 and Post COVID-19

Sector-wise Investment by 2025

Risk in NIP

9. The market for construction equipment market in FY 2019-20 [Equipment to be covered: Backhoe Loader, Wheel Loader, Excavator, Tipper Trucks, Motor Grader, Pavers, Soil Compactors, Fork Lift Trucks, Cranes]

Market by equipment type

Market by OEMs

Market by Domestic Vs Imports

Market by Region

Market by Direct Vs Channel

Market by Leaser Vs Own

Market by end-use segment

10. Assessing construction equipment usage norms for different industries

Realty

Roads & Highways

Railways

Metros

Irrigation

Dams

Pipeline

Dredging

Power

Ready Mix Concrete

11. Assessing procurement norms - lease vs own



12. Key demand growth drivers: Mapping different announced, planned & upcoming Infrastructure projects that will drive demand for construction equipment

Inland Water Ways

Roads & Highways

Railways

Smart City

Power

13. Projecting demand for construction equipment - Optimistic & Realistic Scenario

By year till 2025

By end-use sectors

By states

By own vs lease

14. Competitive Analysis of OEMs in India market

Equipment portfolio mapping

Manufacturing Locations

Technology tie-ups

Manufacturing capacity

Financial Analysis

Future Plans

15. User preference for make and type of construction equipment



16. Construction Equipment Financing Market in India



17. M&A Possibilities in the sector



18. GTM portfolio to tap the construction equipment market in India



