Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Assurance Market by Component (Software and Services), End-User (TSPs, and Enterprises), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (Telecom, Utilities, BFSI, Hospitality, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue assurance market size is projected to grow from USD 512 million in 2020 to USD 782 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the revenue market include a rise in the internet penetration, an increase in the generation of transaction data, development of SMEs offering digital solutions for service delivery, rise of subscription-based business models, and adoption of advanced technologies, such as big data, ML, and IoT. The adoption of business assurance solutions and the outbreak of coronavirus at the global level are expected to pose challenges to the growth of the revenue assurance market.



Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on service type, the Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexities of services, such as configuration, training, implementation, and demand for business-specific solutions under revenue assurance, lead to a rise in demand for implementation and customization services in the revenue assurance market.



Enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Organizations other than the telecom sector are considered under the enterprise's segment in the revenue assurance market forecast. Enterprises segment consists of other verticals adopting revenue assurance solutions, namely, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, and others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce and retail). With a rise in the internet penetration and development of IoT platforms across all industries, the development of revenue assurance solutions is on the rise. Hence, the section reports the adoption of revenue assurance solutions among various CSPs as compared to businesses in other verticals. The enterprise segment in the revenue assurance market size by end-user is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecasted period.



North America to record the highest market share in the revenue assurance market in 2020



North America consists of developed countries with well-established infrastructures, ISPs, and CSPs that generate a huge demand for revenue assurance solutions in the region. Countries that contribute the most to the market in North America include the US and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which enable notable investments in new technologies, such as 5G and virtualization of networks. The rise in subscription-based data, presence of major revenue assurance vendors, and enhanced telecom network infrastructure are other major factors that influence the adoption of the revenue assurance solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Revenue Assurance Market

4.2 Revenue Assurance Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Country

4.3 Revenue Assurance Market Share, by Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in the Use of Subscription-Based Economy

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus of Businesses on Enhancing Customer Experience

5.2.1.3 Need for Automation Solutions for Revenue Assurance: Rpa

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dependency on Human-Led Services for Market Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Bdt

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Innovative Payment Services: Telco-Ott Partnerships

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Demand for Business Assurance Solutions

5.2.4.2 Economic Slowdown: Outbreak of Coronavirus

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Centralized Revenue Assurance

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Billing Automation

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Revenue Leakage Identification

5.4 Industry Trends

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.5.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.4 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act



6 Revenue Assurance Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Software: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Planning and Consulting

6.3.1.1 Planning and Consulting: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

6.3.2 Implementation and Customization

6.3.2.1 Implementation and Customization: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Support and Maintenance: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

6.3.4 Managed Services

6.3.4.1 Managed Services: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers



7 Revenue Assurance Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Migration Assurance

7.3 Usage Assurance

7.4 Provisioning Assurance

7.5 Billing and Rating Validation

7.6 Roaming and Interconnect Partner Assurance



8 Revenue Assurance Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cloud: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers



9 Revenue Assurance Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecommunication Service Providers

9.2.1 Telecommunication Service Providers: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers

9.3 Enterprises

9.3.1 Enterprises: Revenue Assurance Market Drivers



10 Revenue Assurance Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecom

10.3 Utilities

10.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.5 Hospitality

10.6 Others



11 Revenue Assurance Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.3 Est of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Partnerships

12.2.2 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Amdocs

13.3 TCS

13.4 Nokia

13.5 Subex

13.6 Wedo

13.7 HPE

13.8 Itron

13.9 Cartesian

13.10 Teoco

13.11 Xintec

13.12 Transunion

13.13 Sandvine

13.14 Araxxe

13.15 Sigos

13.16 Sagacity Solutions

13.17 Digital Route

13.18 Synthesis Systems

13.19 Adapt It

13.20 Profit Insight

13.21 Eclerx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncxtl6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900