The global industrial filtration size is projected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 29.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily due to the increasing investments in industrial water and wastewater treatment to improve the process efficiencies, and the need for better indoor air quality at industrial facilities.



The liquid type filtration segment is expected to the largest market, by type for industrial filtration during the forecast period.



The industrial filtration market, by type, is segmented into air and liquid. The liquid filtration segment is driven owing to the increase in demand for zero discharge & zero-emission from manufacturing, and public utilities. Furthermore, the advanced environmental technologies installed in wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial water is likely to increase the demand for liquid type filtration. The most commonly used technology for liquid filtration is pressure technology and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The nonwoven fabric segment is expected to the largest market, by filter media for industrial filtration from 2020 to 2025.



Nonwoven fabrics accounted for the highest share of the global industrial filtration market in 2019. The growth of this fabric is due to high absorbency, strength, and reliability. Nonwoven fabric is the most used filter media. The complex arrangement of fibers, high speed and low-cost manufacturing techniques, and various design possibilities due to the versatility of the structure make them suitable for use in a wide variety of industries such as pharmaceuticals, mineral processing, and others.



North America is expected to lead in the industrial filtration market.



North America is the largest market for industrial filtration during the forecast period. The region has been segmented by country into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand for industrial filtration in this region is driven mostly by applications such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, power generation, manufacturing, and process industry. The process industries are the largest industry in North America during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for filtration in the food & beverage industry for removing dirt, rust, living bacteria, microorganisms, and other contaminants from beverages. Moreover, the increase in regulations for wastewater effluent treatment is likely to drive the market for industrial filtration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Filtration

4.2. Industrial Filtration Market, by Region

4.3. Industrial Filtration Market, by Type

4.4. Industrial Filtration Market, by Product Type

4.5. Industrial Filtration Market, by Filter Media

4.6. Industrial Filtration Market, by Industry



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges



6. Industrial Filtration , by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.1.1. Pressure Filtration

6.2.1.2. Centrifugal Filtration

6.2.1.3. Gravity Filtration

6.2.1.4. Vacuum Filtration

6.2.1.5. Others

6.3. Air

6.3.1. By Technology

6.3.1.1. Mechanical

6.3.1.2. Electronic

6.3.1.3. Gas Phase



7. Industrial Filtration, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pressure Filtration

7.3. Centrifugal Filtration

7.4. Gravity Filtration

7.5. Vacuum Filtration

7.6. Hepa

7.7. Ulpa

7.8. Electrostatic Precipitator

7.9. Others



8. Industrial Filtration, by Filter Media

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Metal

8.3. Activated Carbon/Charcoal

8.4. Fiber Glass

8.5. Filter Paper

8.6. Non-Woven and Synthetic Fabric



9. Industrial Filtration, by Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Manufacturing

9.3. Power Generation

9.4. Oil & Gas

9.5. Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Metals and Mining

9.7. Process Industry



10. Industrial Filtration, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Product Type

10.2.3. By Filter Media

10.2.4. By Industry

10.2.5. By Country

10.2.5.1. US

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. By Type

10.3.2. By Product Type

10.3.3. By Filter Media

10.3.4. By Industry

10.3.5. By Country

10.3.5.1. Russia

10.3.5.2. Germany

10.3.5.3. UK

10.3.5.4. France

10.3.5.5. Italy

10.3.5.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. By Type

10.4.2. By Product Type

10.4.3. By Filter Media

10.4.4. By Industry

10.4.5. By Country

10.4.5.1 China

10.4.5.2 India

10.4.5.3 Japan

10.4.5.4 Australia

10.4.5.5 South Korea

10.4.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 by Type

10.5.2 by Product Type

10.5.3 by Filter Media

10.5.4 by Industry

10.5.5 by Country

10.5.5.1 Brazil

10.5.5.2 Argentina

10.5.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 by Type

10.6.2 by Product Type

10.6.3 by Filter Media

10.6.4 by Industry

10.6.5 by Country

10.6.5.1 South Africa

10.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.5.3 Uae

10.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share, 2018

11.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Developments

11.4.2 Investments & Expansions

11.4.3 Contracts & Agreements

11.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.5 Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance

11.4.6 Others



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj

12.3 Alfa Laval

12.4 Camfil

12.5 Cummins

12.6 Donaldson

12.7 Eaton

12.8 Filtration Group

12.9 Freudenberg

12.10 Parker Haffin

12.11 Lenntech

12.12 Sidco Filter

12.13 Backcok and Willcock

12.14 Mann+Hummel

12.15 Danaher (Ge/Pall Corporation)

12.16 Fleetlife

12.17 W. L. Gore & Associates

12.18 3M Company

12.19 Johns Manville

12.20 Forain Itlay



