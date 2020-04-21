Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Filtration Market by Type (Air and Liquid), Filter Media, Product, Industry (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Metal & Mining, Process Industry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial filtration size is projected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 29.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
This growth is primarily due to the increasing investments in industrial water and wastewater treatment to improve the process efficiencies, and the need for better indoor air quality at industrial facilities.
The liquid type filtration segment is expected to the largest market, by type for industrial filtration during the forecast period.
The industrial filtration market, by type, is segmented into air and liquid. The liquid filtration segment is driven owing to the increase in demand for zero discharge & zero-emission from manufacturing, and public utilities. Furthermore, the advanced environmental technologies installed in wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial water is likely to increase the demand for liquid type filtration. The most commonly used technology for liquid filtration is pressure technology and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The nonwoven fabric segment is expected to the largest market, by filter media for industrial filtration from 2020 to 2025.
Nonwoven fabrics accounted for the highest share of the global industrial filtration market in 2019. The growth of this fabric is due to high absorbency, strength, and reliability. Nonwoven fabric is the most used filter media. The complex arrangement of fibers, high speed and low-cost manufacturing techniques, and various design possibilities due to the versatility of the structure make them suitable for use in a wide variety of industries such as pharmaceuticals, mineral processing, and others.
North America is expected to lead in the industrial filtration market.
North America is the largest market for industrial filtration during the forecast period. The region has been segmented by country into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The demand for industrial filtration in this region is driven mostly by applications such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, power generation, manufacturing, and process industry. The process industries are the largest industry in North America during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for filtration in the food & beverage industry for removing dirt, rust, living bacteria, microorganisms, and other contaminants from beverages. Moreover, the increase in regulations for wastewater effluent treatment is likely to drive the market for industrial filtration.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1. Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Filtration
4.2. Industrial Filtration Market, by Region
4.3. Industrial Filtration Market, by Type
4.4. Industrial Filtration Market, by Product Type
4.5. Industrial Filtration Market, by Filter Media
4.6. Industrial Filtration Market, by Industry
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
6. Industrial Filtration , by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Liquid
6.2.1. By Technology
6.2.1.1. Pressure Filtration
6.2.1.2. Centrifugal Filtration
6.2.1.3. Gravity Filtration
6.2.1.4. Vacuum Filtration
6.2.1.5. Others
6.3. Air
6.3.1. By Technology
6.3.1.1. Mechanical
6.3.1.2. Electronic
6.3.1.3. Gas Phase
7. Industrial Filtration, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pressure Filtration
7.3. Centrifugal Filtration
7.4. Gravity Filtration
7.5. Vacuum Filtration
7.6. Hepa
7.7. Ulpa
7.8. Electrostatic Precipitator
7.9. Others
8. Industrial Filtration, by Filter Media
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Metal
8.3. Activated Carbon/Charcoal
8.4. Fiber Glass
8.5. Filter Paper
8.6. Non-Woven and Synthetic Fabric
9. Industrial Filtration, by Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Manufacturing
9.3. Power Generation
9.4. Oil & Gas
9.5. Pharmaceuticals
9.6. Metals and Mining
9.7. Process Industry
10. Industrial Filtration, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Product Type
10.2.3. By Filter Media
10.2.4. By Industry
10.2.5. By Country
10.2.5.1. US
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. By Type
10.3.2. By Product Type
10.3.3. By Filter Media
10.3.4. By Industry
10.3.5. By Country
10.3.5.1. Russia
10.3.5.2. Germany
10.3.5.3. UK
10.3.5.4. France
10.3.5.5. Italy
10.3.5.6. Rest of Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. By Type
10.4.2. By Product Type
10.4.3. By Filter Media
10.4.4. By Industry
10.4.5. By Country
10.4.5.1 China
10.4.5.2 India
10.4.5.3 Japan
10.4.5.4 Australia
10.4.5.5 South Korea
10.4.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 by Type
10.5.2 by Product Type
10.5.3 by Filter Media
10.5.4 by Industry
10.5.5 by Country
10.5.5.1 Brazil
10.5.5.2 Argentina
10.5.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 by Type
10.6.2 by Product Type
10.6.3 by Filter Media
10.6.4 by Industry
10.6.5 by Country
10.6.5.1 South Africa
10.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.5.3 Uae
10.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share, 2018
11.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 New Product Developments
11.4.2 Investments & Expansions
11.4.3 Contracts & Agreements
11.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4.5 Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collobarations/Strategic Alliance
11.4.6 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj
12.3 Alfa Laval
12.4 Camfil
12.5 Cummins
12.6 Donaldson
12.7 Eaton
12.8 Filtration Group
12.9 Freudenberg
12.10 Parker Haffin
12.11 Lenntech
12.12 Sidco Filter
12.13 Backcok and Willcock
12.14 Mann+Hummel
12.15 Danaher (Ge/Pall Corporation)
12.16 Fleetlife
12.17 W. L. Gore & Associates
12.18 3M Company
12.19 Johns Manville
12.20 Forain Itlay
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
