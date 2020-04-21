Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 21 April 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 21 April 2020 passed the following resolutions:



Approval implementation remuneration policy for the 2019 financial year.

Adoption of the financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.15 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 29 April 2020. As from 23 April 2020, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.

Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members’ conduct of the company’s affairs for the 2019 financial year.

Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members’ supervision exercised for the 2019 financial year.

Appointment of Mr. B.J. Noteboom (Ben) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years until the AGM in 2024.

Approval of the Remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board.

Approval of the Remuneration policy for the Executive Board including the proposed amendments to the KPI Cost measurement from Meet/Not Meet to a sliding scale with a minimum target level and an increase of the LTIP opportunity.

Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 20 October 2021, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.

Approval to cancel the ordinary shares acquired by the company.

Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company’s financial statements for the 2021 financial year.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



