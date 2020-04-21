LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced the issuance of two U.S. Patents: No. 10,639,339 and 10,624,940. These patents represent an expansion of CURE’s existing “product by process” patents for obtaining multiple unique cannabis concentrates using super critical fluid extraction (SCFE). These include cannabinoid concentrates enriched in cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabigerol (CBG), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid which has shown promising therapeutic activity in animal studies in areas such as inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and infectious diseases.



“Adding CBG to our SCFE patent portfolio aligns with the latest research and early clinical evidence supporting its therapeutic benefit,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “We continue to expand this portfolio to the latest commercial applications for SCFE, providing our patent licensees and their customers expanded IP rights.”

CURE is granting equipment manufacturers , cannabis processing companies and cannabinoid drug developers licenses to its portfolio of issued and pending process and composition patents for isolating cannabinoids using an advanced SCFE technology utilizing carbon dioxide as the solvent. While the patents cover the incorporation of cannabis extracts into multiple dosage forms, CURE has retained all rights to applying these methods in oral thin films.

The two patents cover the extraction and purification of cannabis plant material, as well as subsequent processing of cannabis extracts for drug formulation. This extraction and fractioning of bioactive cannabinoid molecules allows for the integration of these molecules into dosage forms.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA-registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform’s combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

