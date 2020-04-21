Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recycled Glass Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the global recycled glass market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast years 2020-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.02% (by revenue) and 6.25% (by volume).



Glass has several advantageous properties, which makes it necessary to recycle the material. Several of its applications facilitate the saving of energy and natural resources. It is, therefore, a sustainable, fully recyclable material offering environmental benefits. There has been a rise in awareness of sustainable development, which is contributing significantly towards the growth of the recycled glass market. Moreover, supportive regulations by the government have fostered the growth of this market. The development of the glass recycling process presents several new opportunities for growth.



However, producing clean, furnace-ready cullet requires a lot of processing, which, at many times, is done inefficiently. Therefore, the inadequacies in the recycling process, as well as the extravagant costs associated with this process, are hampering the market growth.



The global market for recycled glass encompasses the regions of the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The European region, which held the largest market share in 2019, is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecasting years, thereby dominating the global market in 2028. The region is also estimated to showcase the fastest growth rate over the period 2020-2028. Favorable regulations laid down by the government are primarily driving the market growth. Besides, the concept of glass recycling is being promoted at the professional, institutional, and public levels, which is fuelling further growth. Also, France is the leading country in the global recycled glass market. Officials in the country have been implementing strategies to reduce and recycle waste. France has also taken efforts to initiate a few recycling technologies.



The prominent players in the recycled glass market include Glass Recycled Surfaces, Coloured Aggregates Inc, Momentum Recycling LLC, Ngwenya Glass, O-I Glass Inc, Pace Glass, Vetropack, Strategic Materials, Verallia, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co KG, Gallo Glass Company, and Harsco Corporation.



Vetropack is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures glass packaging. It is one of the leading companies providing glass bottles to the F&B industry. With an employee strength of over 3,000 people, the company operates in Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Croatia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Italy. The company produced 1.45 million tons of total saleable glass packaging 2018, as compared to 1.41 million tons in the preceding year. Vetropack has its own glass collection & reprocessing systems, where glasses of different colors are collected separately.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Recycled Glass Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Dominates the Overall Market

2.2.2. France Leads the Recycled Glass Market

2.2.3. Flat Glass is the Fastest-Growing Segment

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Upsurge in Alertness for Sustainable Development

2.6.2. Supportive Government Regulations

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Inadequacy in Recycling Activities

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Developments in Recycling for Glass

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Extravagant Costs Levied on Recycling Process



3. Global Recycled Glass Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Cullet

3.2. Crushed Glass

3.3. Glass Powder



4. Global Recycled Glass Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Bottles & Containers

4.2. Flat Glass

4.3. Fiberglass

4.4. Highway Beads

4.5. Others



5. Global Recycled Glass Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Product

5.1.2. Market by Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Product

5.2.2. Market by Application

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Product

5.3.2. Market by Application

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Product

5.4.2. Market by Application

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Product

5.5.2. Market by Application

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Coloured Aggregates Inc

6.2. Gallo Glass Company

6.3. Glass Recycled Surfaces

6.4. Harsco Corporation

6.5. Momentum Recycling LLC

6.6. Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co Kg

6.7. Strategic Materials

6.8. Vetropack

6.9. Verallia

6.10. O-I Glass Inc

6.11. Pace Glass

6.12. Ngwenya Glass



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66x4nx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900