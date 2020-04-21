Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact: Payments Snapshot - Australia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to avoid contraction in the overall economy, the Australian government has so far announced two economic packages. The first, unveiled on March 12, is a A$17.6bn ($12.4bn) stimulus package, including tax relief for small businesses and one-off cash payments. The second is a A$66bn ($46.4bn) safety net' economic package that provides cash payments for SMEs as well as financial assistance for households, retirees, and sole traders.
In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) twice reduced the bank interest rate in March - each time by 25 basis points, with the bank rate now at a historic low of 0.25%. The RBA will also disburse at least A$90bn ($63.3bn) to banks over a three-year period at 0.25% for SME lending.
This report focuses on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on both the economy and the cards and payments industry in Australia. Based on proprietary datasets, the snapshot provides a detailed comparison between pre-COVID-19 forecasts and revised forecasts of total payment card, debit card, and credit and charge card transactions by value and volume. It also offers information on measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.
