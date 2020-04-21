Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Repair Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rubber Repair Adhesives market accounted for $269.05 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $454.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rubber conveyor belts from many industry verticals and superior performance properties of rubber repair adhesives over mechanical fasteners are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw material pricing and supply availability are hampering the market growth.
Rubber repair adhesives are adhesive used to repair rubber which are extensively used in the mining & quarrying industry for repair of conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers. Rubber conveyor belts reinforced with nylon or steel cords are the most expensive part of a conveyor system.
Based on the end user, the mining & quarrying segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this field need constant repair and maintenance of rubber conveyor belts which are exposed to damage in the material processing and shipping. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to presence of established industries and continuous technological advancements, rising demand for high performing rubber repair adhesives.
Some of the key players profiled in the Rubber Repair Adhesives Market include Sika, Rema Tip Top AG, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Henkel Ag & Co, H.B, Fourthane, Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited, Belzona International Ltd., 3M, Bostik, Permabond LLC, Imtech, Germanbelt Systems Gmbh and Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co Ltd.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Conveyor Belts
5.3 Pipes & Fittings
5.4 Tanks & Vessels
6 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cold Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives
6.3 Hot Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives
7 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Steel
7.3 Mining & Quarrying
7.4 Cement & Aggregate
7.5 Other End Users
7.5.1 Chemicals
7.5.2 Water Treatment
7.5.3 Thermal (Heat & Power)
8 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Sika
10.2 Rema Tip Top AG
10.3 Lord Corporation
10.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc
10.5 Henkel Ag & Co
10.6 H.B
10.7 Fourthane
10.8 Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited
10.9 Belzona International Ltd
10.10 3M
10.11 Bostik
10.12 Permabond LLC
10.13 Imtech
10.14 Germanbelt Systems Gmbh
10.15 Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9z8v
