Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Repair Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rubber Repair Adhesives market accounted for $269.05 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $454.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rubber conveyor belts from many industry verticals and superior performance properties of rubber repair adhesives over mechanical fasteners are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw material pricing and supply availability are hampering the market growth.



Rubber repair adhesives are adhesive used to repair rubber which are extensively used in the mining & quarrying industry for repair of conveyor belts, pulleys, and rollers. Rubber conveyor belts reinforced with nylon or steel cords are the most expensive part of a conveyor system.



Based on the end user, the mining & quarrying segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this field need constant repair and maintenance of rubber conveyor belts which are exposed to damage in the material processing and shipping. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to presence of established industries and continuous technological advancements, rising demand for high performing rubber repair adhesives.



Some of the key players profiled in the Rubber Repair Adhesives Market include Sika, Rema Tip Top AG, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Henkel Ag & Co, H.B, Fourthane, Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited, Belzona International Ltd., 3M, Bostik, Permabond LLC, Imtech, Germanbelt Systems Gmbh and Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Conveyor Belts

5.3 Pipes & Fittings

5.4 Tanks & Vessels



6 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cold Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives

6.3 Hot Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives



7 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Steel

7.3 Mining & Quarrying

7.4 Cement & Aggregate

7.5 Other End Users

7.5.1 Chemicals

7.5.2 Water Treatment

7.5.3 Thermal (Heat & Power)



8 Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Sika

10.2 Rema Tip Top AG

10.3 Lord Corporation

10.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc

10.5 Henkel Ag & Co

10.6 H.B

10.7 Fourthane

10.8 Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited

10.9 Belzona International Ltd

10.10 3M

10.11 Bostik

10.12 Permabond LLC

10.13 Imtech

10.14 Germanbelt Systems Gmbh

10.15 Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9z8v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

