The global temperature monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2019 to about $26.7 billion in 2020 due to a massive increase in demand for such devices for constant temperature monitoring of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3.7 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.



This report from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for temperature monitoring devices which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19



Temperature monitoring devices market is experiencing a massive growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Temperature monitoring of individuals or suspected patients is the first mode of diagnosis for Covid-19 used across various type of entities including airports, offices, clinics, hospitals and homecare. Also, infected patients' vital signs are required to be monitored both at hospitals and at home, as a primary examination to track the infection.



Temperature monitoring devices are used to measure the body temperature of the COVID-19 patients as high body temperature is one of the major symptoms for COVID-19



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the temperature monitoring devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Temperature Monitoring Devices market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider temperature monitoring devices market, and compares it with other markets

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The temperature monitoring devices market section of the report gives context. It compares the temperature monitoring devices market with other segments of the temperature monitoring devices market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, temperature monitoring devices indicators comparison

Major players in the temperature monitoring devices market are 3M Company, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Terumo Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc, and C. R. Bard.



The temperature monitoring devices market consists of sales of temperature monitoring devices and related services which are used to measure the temperature of a person or patients' body. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing temperature monitoring devices by the sales of these products.



North America was the largest region in the temperature monitoring devices market in 2019. The temperature monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



The temperature monitoring devices market covered in this report is segmented by type into contact-based temperature monitoring systems, non-contact-based temperature monitoring system and by application into oral cavity, rectum, ear, others.



High cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices may hinder the growth of the temperature monitoring devices market. The average cost of thermometers ranges from US$1 to US$114. The high cost of these devices is due the high costs of sensors used in it. This is a high amount for low-economic countries in Africa, South-America and several Asian countries. Thus, high cost of temperature monitoring devices is hindering the temperature monitoring device market.



The companies in the temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices. Wearable thermometer is a digital thermometer which measures the temperature by using medium like touch, patch. It is connected to smart devices like phones, tablets etc. and allows continuous monitoring of temperatures. Products like fit bit, apple watch, temperature strips, temperature patches are widely used for monitoring temperature. On June 2019, IWEECARE, a Taiwan-based digital health start-up, received regulatory approval for selling Temppal, a convenient patch of wearable Bluetooth enabled temperature monitoring devices.



The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. Certain infectious diseases like Dengue, Zika, Malaria, Ebola requires continuous monitoring of temperature to give appropriate treatment and save lives, temperature of patients with chronic diseases like cardiovascular cases, kidney related diseases and other diseases has to be monitored continuously especially when they are hospitalized. This monitoring gives an overview of their body functioning. Most recently, pandemic COVID 19 has more than 600,000 positive cases around the globe and increased body temperature is one of the main symptoms of this disease, causing the demand for temperature monitoring devices to increase by several folds. Therefore, the prevalence of chronic and infectious disease is expected to propel the market.



