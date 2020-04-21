Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICU Beds Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ICU beds market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2019 to about $3.8 billion in 2020 as hospitals across the globe are increasing their ICU capacity to deal with the surge in Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $2.8 billion at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2023.



The market for ICU beds is experiencing exponential growth. Increasing Covid-19 cases across the globe pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities. Public health systems releasing funds to procure the needed hospital infrastructure, with ICU beds being one of the important requirements.



ICU Beds Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Outlook from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for icu beds which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the icu beds? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The ICU Beds market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider icu beds market, and compares it with other markets

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The icu beds market section of the report gives context. It compares the icu beds market with other segments of the icu beds market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, icu beds indicators comparison

Major players in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market are Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron, Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., and Merivaara Corp.



The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU Beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An intensive care unit (ICU) is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.



The global ICU beds market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the ICU beds market in 2019.



The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Beds market covered in this report is segmented by type into electric beds; semi-electric beds; manual beds. It is also segmented by application into pediatric intensive care unit; neonatal intensive care unit; psychiatric intensive care unit; cardiac intensive care unit; neurological intensive care unit; trauma intensive care unit; post-operative recovery unit; surgical intensive care unit; mobile intensive care unit.



Critical care is often described as expensive care that includes high cost of resources. In United States, although ICU beds comprise less than 10% of hospital beds, ICU departments consume 22% of total hospital costs. ICU beds tend to cost threefold higher than a bed in a general ward. ICU beds cost between $25,000 and $30,000, significantly more than other medical/surgical beds, which typically cost $5,000 to $10,000 a bed. Bariatric beds are even more expensive, which are nearly about $35,000 to $40,000 each. The escalating demand for critical care services put financial strain on both health care systems, and also on patients who pay completely or partially out-of-pockets for these services. Therefore, high prices of ICU beds are challenging the growth of this market.



The frequent outbreaks of pandemic diseases such as Influenza, Ebola, and the recent Covid-19, has put enormous pressure on healthcare authorities and health services to draft and discuss preparedness plans that includes the increase in number of ICU beds, to accommodate critically ill patients. During pandemics, most patients require ICU admission and this drives the market for ICU beds. Even in most well-developed countries, ICU beds are often close to capacity during such out-breaks. In United States, there are an estimated 34.2 ICU beds per 10,000 people, yet there is a surge in demand during recent COVID-19 pandemic. In Italy, there are about 12.5 ICU beds per 10,000) of intensive care beds.



Due to the recent outbreak, with the rate of increase in the number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19, the number of ICU beds continue to change. In China and India, it is only 3.6 and 2.3 per 10,000 respectively, and the demand in such developing countries is huge. Patients with severe COVID-19 disease require approximately 14 days of respiratory support in ICU. Such lengthy treatment time will further stress resources. Therefore, the frequent outbreaks of pandemics are expected to drive the market for ICU beds.



