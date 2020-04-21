Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilators Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ventilators market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2019 to about $12.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand for ventilators as these are essential in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.2 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2023.
There is an urgent and increased need of ventilators globally. This is because Covid-19 primarily manifests as an acute respiratory illness with pneumonia, and ventilators are the main supportive treatment for critically-ill patients. They assist or replace respiratory functions, pumping oxygen into the blood for vital organs. Therefore, the ventilators market is expected to grow significantly with the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 disease worldwide.
Ventilators Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for ventilators which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the ventilators? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Ventilators market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ventilators market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the ventilator devices market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Drger, Getinge, Smiths Group, and Fisher & Paykel.
The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable ventilators.
The number of complications associated with the use of ventilators is expected to negatively affect the ventilators market. The ventilators cause complications including bronchopleural fistula, pneumothorax and nosocomial pneumonia and similar complications that result in decrease in cardiac output, gastric problems and renal impairment, alkalosis. According to study, published in Brazilian journal of pulmonology, 38.1% of patients in hospitals treated with ventilators develop ventilator-associated pneumonia.
The companies in the ventilator market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by corona virus that infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. The patients affected with the virus suffer with severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction resulting in need for the ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.
Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the ventilators market. The chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and others resulting from different bacterial and viral infections and other causes will boost the demand of ventilators. The ventilators are respiratory devices that are used to support respiration in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. For instance, in 2020, corona virus infected 500,000 people worldwide and the current number of deaths due to the disease is around 20,000. Corona virus infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory disorders affecting patient's respiration. The emergence of such infectious diseases resulting in pandemic is driving the ventilators market.
In April 2018, Vyaire Medical, a US based respiratory device manufacturer acquired Acutronic for an undisclosed amount. Acutronic is a leading manufacturer of neonatal ventilator equipment. With this move, Vyaire will strengthen its position in the ventilator market by entering into neonatal ventilator segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ventilators Market Characteristics
3. Ventilators Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Ventilators Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Ventilators Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Ventilators Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Ventilators Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Ventilators Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Ventilators Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Ventilators Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Ventilators Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Ventilators Market
7. China Ventilators Market
8. India Ventilators Market
9. Japan Ventilators Market
10. Australia Ventilators Market
11. Indonesia Ventilators Market
12. South Korea Ventilators Market
13. Western Europe Ventilators Market
14. UK Ventilators Market
15. Germany Ventilators Market
16. France Ventilators Market
17. Eastern Europe Ventilators Market
18. Russia Ventilators Market
19. North America Ventilators Market
20. USA Ventilators Market
21. South America Ventilators Market
22. Brazil Ventilators Market
23. Middle East Ventilators Market
24. Africa Ventilators Market
25. Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Ventilators Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Ventilators Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Philips Healthcare
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. ResMed
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Medtronic
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. GE Healthcare
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ventilators Market
27. Ventilators Market Trends And Strategies
28. Ventilators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j8tka
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: