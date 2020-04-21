BALTIMORE, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has completed the fulfilment of the Slinger Bag to all of its U.S. and Canadian backers of its hugely successful crowdfunding campaign.



Slinger Bag is the new tennis ball launcher that’s set to disrupt and innovate the tennis industry of which the company validated its proof of concept through a crowdfunding campaign which generated over $1 million in crowdfunded revenues, making it the largest crowdfunded sports campaign ever on Kickstarter.

The business has now confirmed all 2,650 pre-orders have been fulfilled across the US and Canadian markets to positive feedback. Slinger Bag has now trained its sights on fulfilling pre-orders across Europe, Asia and the rest of the world as the ball launcher is to become a permanent fixture on courts across the globe.

According to feedback from backers, Slinger Bag has delivered on their investment and exceeded expectations, highlighting craftsmanship, quality and value amongst the glowing reviews.

One backer commented: “Slinger Bag was so easy to use; it took us no time to figure everything out. You guys thought of everything - this machine is top notch and an unbelievable value.” Another added: “I am impressed with the quality and craftsmanship of the Slinger launcher as well as the accessories. It is really terrific and surpassed expectations.”

As a gesture of appreciation to the original backers and in partnership with Wilson, Slinger Bag surprised and delighted backers with a case of 72 Slinger Triniti Balls by Wilson, making their Slinger ball launcher play-ready to take out and hit against.

Slinger Bag Inc. CEO Mike Ballardie says: “It’s fantastic to be able to repay the faith shown by thousands of backers the world over who believed in the Slinger Bag concept. We were always aware that we were creating a truly special product, but to now actually be able to share this with those that shared our vision and for it to exceed expectations is a special moment.

“We are now in the process of fulfilling the backer orders in Europe this week and will start the delivery process for backers in Asia, Australia and New Zealand in coming weeks ahead of formally launching Slinger Bag to the global tennis community this Summer. We’re excited to see Slinger become established as a must-have piece of equipment for all tennis players and for Slinger to help players both improve their game and have lots of fun on the court.”

To discover more on Slinger Bag, visit h ttps://slingerbag.com

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.