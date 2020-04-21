PHOENIX, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON ), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency , today announced that the Company will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).



Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1- 855-327-6837

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304

Please Reference Conference ID: 10009331

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139339 .

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Tiscareno. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on April 29, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10009331. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section .

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR

jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660