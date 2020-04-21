MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, and Antimicrobial Therapy Inc., publisher and developer of The Sanford Guide, today announced a collaboration to make Sanford Guide easily accessible from within DoseMeRx™, TRHC’s precision dosing solution.



The agreement includes the addition of links to Sanford Guide’s clinically relevant anti-infective drug information and guidelines for the treatment of infectious diseases. Sanford Guide Web Edition and Sanford Guide All Access customers can now seamlessly access their subscription-based resources directly from within DoseMeRx, reducing the time needed to evaluate treatment considerations.

“Sanford Guide's mission is to provide clinically actionable guidelines to providers in the most convenient way possible,” said Sanford Guide’s Vice President, Scott Kelly. “Our collaboration with Tabula Rasa HealthCare and DoseMeRx helps us achieve this by providing pertinent Sanford Guide content with a single click. We're excited to add this time-saving feature for our mutual clients.”

Trusted by clinicians in more than 100 countries, The Sanford Guide helps to minimize time-to-answer while providing comprehensive guidance at the point of care. Edited by distinguished infectious disease experts from leading academic and clinical centers, Sanford Guide content provides comprehensive coverage of treatment options for infectious disease, syndromes, and pathogens.

“Our goal is to improve patient outcomes while minimizing technology burdens on providers,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “By making Sandford Guide available through DoseMeRx, we reduce the workload for pharmacy in healthcare organizations across the country.”

According to TRHC Executive Vice President for DoseMeRx, Charles Cornish, “The addition of Sanford Guide will save mutual clients using DoseMeRx crucial time in accessing the latest, updated quality clinical resources needed to enhance patient care.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About DoseMeRx

DoseMeRx is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) solution. It is the first precision dosing software developed specifically for clinical practice. The DoseMeRx clinical decision support platform empowers healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information on DoseMeRx, visit doseme-rx.com

About Sanford Guide

Sanford Guide provides industry-leading point-of-care guidelines for the treatment of infectious diseases. Widely used by pharmacists, physicians, physician assistants, and nurses, Sanford Guide improves patient care by delivering carefully curated recommendations based on the latest evidence. Sanford Guide takes pride in responsiveness to customers, the development of innovative solutions, and providing content that is unparalleled in quality and clinical utility. For more information on Sanford Guide, visit sanfordguide.com

