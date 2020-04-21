TORONTO and DENVER, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today provided an update on timing of the release and filing of its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2019.



In light of recent COVID-19 developments and the impact on market participants, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) recently announced temporary relief from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020. This blanket relief provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings, including financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, MJardin will be utilizing the extension period provided for the filing of its interim financial report for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 and the related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (collectively, the “Q4 and FY 2019 Disclosure Documents”).

The Company will provide a further update concerning the exact timing of its Q4 and FY 2019 Disclosure Documents release and filing.

Until such time as the Q4 and FY 2019 Disclosure Documents are filed, management and other insiders of the Company will be subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

MJardin Group’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership and management of assets in the cannabis industry. Our Colorado founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin owns or manages multiple operations in two US states and three Canadian provinces, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and the QXOTC (MJARF) with offices in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com

