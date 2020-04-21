Vricon 3D model of the Marib Dam, Yemen. Vricon's 3D geodata scales to meet users' needs, anywhere in the world.

Vricon 3D model of the Marib Dam, Yemen. Vricon's 3D geodata scales to meet users' needs, anywhere in the world.

McLean, VA, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon is pleased to announce that the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to explore and potentially improve 3D data exploitation.

“NGA and its partners are geographically dispersed and organizationally diverse—this complicates efforts to maximize the use of 3D data and software across the government,” said Craig Brower, Vricon’s Executive Point-of-Contact for the CRADA. “We’re eager to help develop these solutions through our collaboration with NGA. This CRADA creates opportunities for both industry and government.”

A CRADA is a written agreement that allows federal agencies and non-federal partners to optimize their resources, share technical expertise and intellectual property, and increase the commercialization of federally developed technology. Simply put, NGA and Vricon will pursue joint research and development goals that will benefit both organizations under an agreement that poses no additional costs to the government.

“One of the critical pieces of the CRADA will be our ability to support core NGA functions,” stated Barry Tilton, Vricon’s Technology Evangelist. “We believe this will lead to better fulfillment of the warfighter’s data requirements.”

The CRADA officially starts in April 2020 and could last up to five years. To learn more about 3D data and software and how they support many types of missions, visit the Vricon website.

About Vricon

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and software solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit www.vricon.com.

Attachment

Craig Brower Vricon (757) 251-0291 craig.brower@vricon.com