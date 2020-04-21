MALVERN, Pa., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (877) 472-8990 for United States callers or +1 (629) 228-0778 for international callers and reference confirmation code 5743759, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Neuronetics’ website at ir.neuronetics.com. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

