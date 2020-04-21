REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced that its CEO, Waqaas Al-Siddiq, was recently interviewed on Newsmax to discuss Remote Patient Monitoring, Telemedicine and how Biotricity and its Bioflux solution is currently being used to remotely monitor patients.

“It is exciting and humbling to have the Company and our technology recognized as a leader. Remote Diagnostics, Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine are key components of the future healthcare landscape. Recent events have put a spotlight on the benefits of these technologies and their effectiveness in delivering care. With every solution there are limitations but both Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine can help deliver care, reduce costs, and create benefits for all those involved,” said Dr. Al-Sddiq.

Remote Diagnostics, Remote Monitoring and Telehealth are technologies that will help improve care delivery and reduce costs. The use of these technologies has been growing aggressively but recent events have put them front and center, accelerating this growth. Adoption of these technologies will only grow faster in the coming months and years as the focus continues towards faster care and cost reduction while maintain or improving the quality of care.

To watch the interview please visit:

Newsmax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhDbJCR3QL0&t=72s

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

Media Contacts

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

Chris McCoin,

Chris@mccoinsmith.com , 508-429-5988

Richard Smith,

rick@mccoinsmith.com , 978-433-3304