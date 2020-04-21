Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antidepressants Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020 as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic making an impact on the global economy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $19 billion at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2023.



The antidepressants market has also surged during the covid-19 outbreak. The increasing number of cases and fatalities is affecting the mental health by elevating anxiety worldwide. People who are already living with mental health problems are experiencing increased stress levels over the Covid-19 outbreak. This has triggered the demand for antidepressant drugs.



This report from the publisher covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the antidepressants? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Antidepressants market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider antidepressants market, and compares it with other markets

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The antidepressants market section of the report gives context. It compares the antidepressants market with other segments of the antidepressants market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, antidepressants indicators comparison

Major players in the antidepressants market are Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.



The antidepressants market consists of sales of antidepressants and related services that are used in retail pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. Antidepressants are drugs that can help to alleviate depressive symptoms, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorder, and dysthymia, or moderate persistent depressive, as well as other conditions. The antidepressant medications available include the antagonists of SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake, MAOIs or monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants and others.



The antidepressants market covered in this report is segmented by product into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI); serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI); tricyclic antidepressant (TCA); monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI); other products. It is also segmented by drug class into monoamine oxidase inhibitors; serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors; serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors; selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; tricyclic antidepressants; others and by depressive disorder into major depressive disorder; obsessive-compulsive disorder; generalized anxiety disorder; panic disorder; others.



In May 2018, Allergan, an Ireland based company, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world acquired Aptinyx for an unclosed amount. Through this acquisition Allergan gained important insights into NMDA receptor modulation as a potential therapeutic approach for depression. Aptinyx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of transformative therapies for challenging neurologic disorders.



The side-effects and patent expiry of antidepressant drugs is a key factor hampering the growth of the antidepressant market. The antidepressants are Lexapro (escitalopram) and Celexa (citalopram), both of which are used to treat depression, Lexapro also helps for anxiety. Lexapro and Celexa can cause side effects common to others which includes nausea, sleeplessness, sweating, dry mouth and drowsiness. Celexa and Lexapro are both at risk for even more serious side effects including excessive bleeding, seizures and vision issues. In 2018 the labels of the medications contained a black box warning for an increased suicide risk. Therefore, the side-effects and patent expiry of antidepressant drugs is expected to limit the growth of the antidepressant market.



The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the antidepressant market. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, stimulates the development of glutamate, and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviours. In 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ketamine, an anesthetic that has made waves for its surprising antidepressant effect. Since treatment with esketamine may be of great benefit to patients with treatment-resistant depression (meaning conventional therapies have not benefited them), the FDA has speeded up the approval process to make it available more rapidly.



Globally, rising cases of mental health disorders are the key factor in the growth of the antidepressant drug industry, as many customers rely on these medications to counter depression, anxiety disorder etc. Antidepressant medications are used in conditions such as depression, OCD, childhood enuresis, major depressive disorder, severe anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder, etc. Globally, the percentage of people with depression varies from 2% to 6% and the elderly are at greater risk of depression relative to other age groups. According to WHO, in 2020, about 264 million people of all ages worldwide suffer from depression. Therefore, rising cases of mental health disorders is expected to drive the growth of the antidepressant market.



Companies Mentioned



