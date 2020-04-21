EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 21 APRIL 2020 AT 15.05
Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc
The organisational meeting of Eezy Plc Board of Directors was held today, 21 April 2020. The Board of Directors elected Tapio Pajuharju as its Chairman.
Liisa Harjula was elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Jarno Suominen and Kati Hagros as members of the Audit Committee.
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913
Certified Advisor:
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
Eezy Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: