EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 21 APRIL 2020 AT 15.05

Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

The organisational meeting of Eezy Plc Board of Directors was held today, 21 April 2020. The Board of Directors elected Tapio Pajuharju as its Chairman.

Liisa Harjula was elected as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Jarno Suominen and Kati Hagros as members of the Audit Committee.





