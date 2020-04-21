Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, and Other enzymes), Source, Application (pharmaceuticals, Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, and Biocatalysts), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The specialty enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025.



Factors such as the rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals & diagnostics and advanced tools to optimize pharmaceutical production are projected to drive the growth of the specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the specialty enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaption costs involved for small &medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the lack of harmonization in the regulatory framework for the use of specialty enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.



By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



The proteases segment is projected to reach USD 871.2 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value. Proteases are enzymes essential for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the pharmaceutical industry. They can hydrolyze all types of proteins, provided that they are not components of living cells. These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations.



By source, the microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on the source, the specialty enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share for the specialty enzymes market, as they are the primary source of specialty enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties. In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due to their diversity. Key factors that encourage manufacturers to opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.



By region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



The specialty enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry have contributed notably to the growth of the specialty enzymes market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Enzymes Market

4.2 Specialty Enzymes Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application And Key Country

4.4 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Type And Region

4.5 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.3 Role of Specialty Enzymes in Combating the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic

5.3.1 Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Advancements to Combat Coronavirus

5.3.1.1 Adp-Ribosylation-Based Developments Could Be a Potential Vaccine Component

5.3.1.2 Real-Time Reverse-Transcription-Polymerases Chain Reaction Assay For Covid-19 Has Been Developed And Used in Clinics

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Rise in Demand For Non-Harmful Biological Catalysts in Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

5.5.1.2 Advanced Tools to Optimize Pharmaceutical Production

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Lack of Harmonization in the Regulatory Framework

5.5.2.2 High Adoption Costs Involved For Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Alternative to Chemical Catalysts

5.5.3.2 Technological Innovations And Wide Industry Scope

5.5.3.3 Launching Enzymes With Long Shelf Life

5.5.3.3.1 Encapsulation to Enhance Shelf Life

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Limiting Enzyme Usage

5.5.4.2 Concern Over Quality of Enzymes Used in Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics



6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Introduction



7 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbohydrases

7.2.1 Amylases

7.2.2 Cellulases

7.2.3 Other Carbohydrases

7.3 Proteases

7.3.1 Competent Characteristic to Hydrolyze the Proteins is Used in Diagnostics to Reverse the Progression of the Disease

7.4 Lipases

7.4.1 Rise in Demand Among Pharmaceutical Manufacturers As Lipases Administrate Enzyme Deficiencies in Humans

7.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

7.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form an Essential Part For All Nucleic Acid Processes

7.6 Other Enzymes

7.6.1 Functional Benefits in Various Applications Have Been Driving the Market For Other Enzymes



8 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Enzymes Act As an Alternative to Traditional Antibiotics

8.3 Research & Biotechnology

8.3.1 Use of Enzymes in Dna Sequencing Reduces the Cost For Sequencing Techniques

8.4 Diagnostics

8.4.1 Diagnosing Life-Threatening Diseases at an Initial Stage Drives the Demand For Specialty Enzymes

8.5 Biocatalysts

8.5.1 Biocatalysis is a Promising Technology in Waste Material Treatment



9 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Microorganisms

9.2.1 Huge Production in Lesser Time Boosts the Industrial Usage of Microbial Enzymes

9.3 Plants

9.3.1 Plant-Based Enzymes Thrive Over a Wide Range of Temperatures

9.4 Animals

9.4.1 Being Temperature-Sensitive Discourages the Industrial Usage of Animal-Based Enzymes



10 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Liquid

10.2.1 Ease of Use in the Diagnostic Industry Boosts the Usage of the Liquid Form

10.3 Dry

10.3.1 Dry Form Enables a Better Accuracy of Dosages



11 Specialty Enzymes Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Us

11.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Among Manufacturers Pertaining to the Enhanced Product Quality With the Usage of Enzymes to Drive the Market Growth in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Enzymes Usage Has Witnessed an Increase in Demand in Cancer Diagnosis

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Enzymes Can Be Used in Diagnostics to Detect the Changes in the Substrate Concentrations

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Italy

11.3.1.1 Rise in Production in the Pharmaceutical Industry Could Increase the Demand For Specialty Enzymes

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Rise in Research & Development Involved in the Pharmaceutical Industry Drives the Demand For Enzymes

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Rise in Clinical Developments Would Impact the French Biotechnology Industry And Increase the Usage of Specialty Enzymes

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Spanish Government'S Emphasis On Developments in the Pharmaceutical Industry Resulting in Boosting the Enzymes Market

11.3.5 Uk

11.3.5.1 Enzymes Used in the Drug Cloning Technique Could Boost the Market For Specialty Enzymes

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry in Most European Countries Driving the Specialty Enzymes Market

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Technical Advancements Augmenting the Demand For Specialty Enzymes in China

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 the Rising Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry Would Boost the Specialty Enzymes Market

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Growing Biotechnology Advancements in Japan Would Augment the Demand For Specialty Enzymes

11.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.4.1 Favorable Government Regulations Would Increase Biotechnology Advancements, Which Would Result in the Rise in Specialty Enzymes Usage

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.5.1 Developing Countries in the Asia Pacific Region Present Immense Scope For the Enzymes Industry

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 the Emerging Pharmaceutical Industry in Brazil Driving the Demand For Enzymes

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Technological Pharmaceutical Advancements Would Boost the Market For Enzymes

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 Rising Demand For Generic Medicines Boosts Growth in the South African Pharmaceutical Industry

11.5.4 Others in Row

11.5.4.1 Biotechnological Advancements in African Nations Drive the Market For Specialty Enzymes



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (Overall Market)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (Overall Market)

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Expansions & Investments

12.6.2 Agreements, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures

12.6.3 New Product Launches

12.6.4 Acquisitions

12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Starting Blocks

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startup/Sme)

12.9 Business Strategy Excellence (Startup/Sme)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 BASF

13.2 Novozymes

13.3 Roche Holding

13.4 Dupont

13.5 Codexis

13.6 Dyadic International

13.7 Advanced Enzymes

13.8 Amano Enzyme

13.9 Sanofi

13.10 Biocatalysts

13.11 Enzyme Supplies

13.12 Bbi Solutions

13.13 Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

13.14 Amicogen

13.15 Antozyme Biotech

13.16 Enzyme Development Corporation

13.17 Nagase & Co. Ltd.

13.18 Sekisui Diagnostics

13.19 Merck Kgaa

13.20 Biovet



