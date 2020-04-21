Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Aluminum, Paper, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans), Application and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fresh food packaging market size was USD 77.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 94.70 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%.



High demand from the meat products application is driving the fresh food packaging market.



The demand for fresh food packaging has increased exponentially in recent times, mainly because of increasing health awareness concerns, emphasis on the quality of products and services, and the convenience of carrying packaged fresh food.



Polypropylene, the fastest-growing fresh food packaging material.



Polypropylene is the fastest-growing material used in the fresh food packaging market. This is because it is the most durable type of plastic available today owing to its chemical resistance and low cost. Polypropylene polyethylene offers innovative product solutions that have broad applicability, such as in the packaging of various fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood.



The converted roll stock segment is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.



Based on pack type, converted roll stock is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type in the fresh food packaging market during the forecast period. Converted roll stock is used extensively, as it can be customized into any shape and form and thus offers convenient packaging solutions. Also, converted roll stocks are available in various colors, which makes it an attractive packaging.



APAC, the largest market, and the fastest-growing fresh food packaging market.



APAC is the largest market for fresh food packaging globally, with China leading the demand attributed to the large population and growing economic conditions. The growth of the fresh food packaging market is also due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Improving lifestyle and consumer spending on packaged food would further augment the market for fresh food packaging in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fresh Food Packaging Market

4.2 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Application

4.3 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Pack Type And Region

4.4 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Material



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand For Convenience Food Items

5.2.1.2 Innovative Packaging Solutions For the Extended Shelf Life of Fresh Food Items

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Rules And Regulations Regarding the Raw Material Used For Packaging

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Innovations in Eco-Friendly Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing Packaging Waste

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Rising Population

5.4.3 Increasing Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

5.4.3.1 Growth Trends of World Gdp USD Million (2016-2022)

5.5 Regulations



6 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene (Pe)

6.2.1 Low Weight, Stability, Reusability, And Resistance to Chemicals And Moisture Make Pe Suitable For Fresh Food Packaging

6.3 Polypropylene (Pp)

6.3.1 It is One of the Most Extensively Used Materials For Food Packaging

6.4 Paper

6.4.1 Paper Offers Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

6.5 Aluminum

6.5.1 For Seafood, Aluminum Packages Are Widely Used

6.6 Bopet

6.6.1 Resistance to Heat, Oil, Solvents, And Acids Makes It Suitable For Fresh Food Packaging

6.7 Poly-Vinyl Chloride (Pvc)

6.7.1 Pvc Offers Tamper-Proof Packaging

6.8 Others



7 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Pack Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Converted Roll Stock

7.2.1 It is the Most Preferred Pack Type For Fresh Food Packaging

7.3 Gusseted Bags

7.3.1 Gusseted Bags Made from Paper Are Mostly Used in the Food Sector

7.4 Flexible Paper

7.4.1 the Demand For Flexible Paper Packaging is Expected to Grow Over the Next Five Years

7.5 Corrugated Box

7.5.1 Corrugated Boxes Can Be Easily Recycled

7.6 Boxboard

7.6.1 Boxboard Packaging is Gaining Momentum in the Emerging Economies

7.7 Cans

7.7.1 Cans Are Easy to Recycle

7.8 Others



8 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Meat Products

8.2.1 It is the Largest Application of Fresh Food Packaging

8.3 Vegetables

8.3.1 Proper Packaging is Necessary to Keep the Freshness of Vegetables Intact

8.4 Seafood

8.4.1 Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, And Active Packaging Are Used For Seafood

8.5 Fruits

8.5.1 Packaging of Fruits Maintains Their Taste, Texture, And Color And Increases Their Shelf Life

8.6 Others



9 Fresh Food Packaging Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apac

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 the Rising Demand For Fresh And Healthy Food is Driving the Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Dynamic Fresh Food Industry is Leading to New And Innovative Packaging Techniques

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Increasing Population And Disposable Income Are Expected to Boost the Market

9.2.4 Australia

9.2.4.1 Supermarkets Dominate the Distribution Channel of Fresh Food

9.2.5 Rest of Apac

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Uk

9.3.1.1 the Use of Advanced Farming Techniques is Helping in the Production of Fruits in the Country

9.3.2 Netherlands

9.3.2.1 the Country is the Second-Largest Exporter of Agricultural Produce in the Region

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.3.1 It is One of the Largest Exporters of Fruits And Vegetables

9.3.4 France

9.3.4.1 the Government is Promoting the Use of Bio-Based Plastics For Food Packaging

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 Us

9.4.1.1 the Country is the Leading Market in the Region

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.2.1 Key Market Drivers Are Improvements in Food Processing And Packaging Technologies

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.3.1 Increasing Middle-Class Population, More Women Entering the Workforce, And Urbanization Are Driving the Market

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 the Growing Online Retailing is Expected to Boost the Market in the Region

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.2.1 Increasing Disposable Income And Changing Consumer Preferences Are the Market Drivers



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 Acquisition

10.3.3 Partnership/Agreement/Collaboration

10.3.4 New Product Launch



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor Plc

11.2 International Paper Company

11.3 Westrock Company

11.4 Sealed Air Corporation

11.5 Smurfit Kappa

11.6 Coveris

11.7 Dupont

11.8 Ds Smith Plc

11.9 Mondi Plc

11.10 Silgan Holdings Inc.

11.11 Other Company Profiles

11.11.1 Sonoco Products Co.

11.11.2 Schur Flexibles

11.11.3 Anchor Packaging Inc.

11.11.4 Printpack Inc.

11.11.5 Bomarko Inc.

11.11.6 Packaging Corporation of America

11.11.7 Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

11.11.8 Ampacet Corporation

11.11.9 Ultimate Packaging Limited

11.11.10 Temkin International Inc.



