CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

This announcement includes information required under Listing Rule 9.6.11 (1).

The Board is pleased to announce that, following a formal selection process, Ian Spence has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2020.

Ian is highly experienced in the technology sector, having researched and advised companies in this industry for over 20 years. He began his career as a journalist at the Investors Chronicle before moving into investment banking where, over the next 13 years working for Granville, Robert W Baird, Bridgewell and Altium, he developed a specialisation as a highly-regarded technology analyst. During this time, he was twice voted TechMARK Analyst of the Year.

In 2007, he founded Megabuyte, which has grown to be one of the most respected and widely read sources of financial and corporate intelligence in the European technology sector. Ian is CEO of the company and has an extensive network across the European technology sector and beyond.

Ian joins the Board at a time when increasing numbers of tech investment opportunities are being considered by the Company. The Board welcomes Ian and looks forward to working closely with him over the coming years.

Richard Huntingford

Chairman

21 April 2020