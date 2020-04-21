Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Recycling Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to an analysis by the publisher, the global battery recycling market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecasting period 2020-2028.



The increasing concern among countries on battery waste disposal coupled with strict rules & regulations is expected to boost the global battery recycling market. The growing adoption of electric vehicles that majorly use lithium-ion batteries, is another major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, a high recycling gap between batteries, the government subsidies provided to encourage battery recycling and the declining lithium-ion battery costs are creating immense opportunities for the battery recycling market.



However, technological advancements in battery technologies are restraining the global battery recycling market's growth. Besides, lack of supply chain and low yield in battery recycling is affecting the market growth. Also, safety issues regarding the storage and transportation of used batteries are challenging the growth of battery recycling market.



The global market report covers the countries from Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.



According to the regional landscape, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global battery recycling market over the coming years. The presence of an established recycling base in countries like India, Japan and China is set to accelerate the regional market growth. The growing demand for lead-acid batteries is also a major factor in increasing the number of spent batteries, thereby augmenting the need for the battery recycling market in Asia-Pacific.



The major companies in the battery recycling market are Accurec Recycling GmbH, Aqua Metals Inc, Exide Technologies, Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, Recylex SA, Battery Recycling Made Easy, Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, The Doe Run Company, UMICORE, GS Yuasa International Ltd and Retriev Technologies.



Umicore is a company that deals with material recycling technology. The recycling segment of the company includes treatment of various precious and specialty metals produced from different industrial residues. Besides, the company also offers specialty metals-based materials for electronic & electric applications and glass production.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Battery Recycling Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Holds the Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Lead-Acid Battery to Dominate the Market

2.2.3. Transportation to Dominate Amongst Applications

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Strict Government Regulations and Increasing Concern on Battery Waste Disposal

2.8.2. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Advancements in Battery Technologies

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. High Recycling Gap

2.10.2. Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling

2.10.3. Decreasing Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Higher Cost, Lack of Supply Chain and Low Yield in Battery Recycling

2.11.2. Safety Issues Related to the Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries



3. Global Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Application

3.1. Transportation

3.2. Consumer Electronics

3.3. Industrial



4. Global Battery Recycling Market Outlook - by Chemistry

4.1. Lithium-Ion

4.2. Lead-Acid

4.3. Nickel

4.4. Others



5. Global Battery Recycling Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Application

5.1.2. Market by Chemistry

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Application

5.2.2. Market by Chemistry

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Application

5.3.2. Market by Chemistry

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Application

5.4.2. Market by Chemistry

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Application

5.5.2. Market by Chemistry

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Accurec Recycling GmbH

6.2. Aqua Metals Inc

6.3. Battery Recycling Made Easy

6.4. Battery Solutions LLC

6.5. Call2Recycle Inc

6.6. Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd

6.7. Exide Technologies

6.8. Neometals Ltd

6.9. Raw Materials Company

6.10. Recupyl

6.11. Recylex Sa

6.12. The Doe Run Company

6.13. Umicore

6.14. GS Yuasa International Ltd

6.15. Retriev Technologies



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope

7.2. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.3. Sources of Data

7.4. Research Methodology



