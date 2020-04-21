Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over-the-counter Drugs - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Over-the-counter Drugs market accounted for $125 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $237.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



While the factors like the inclination of pharmaceutical companies toward OTC drugs from RX drugs and favorable regulatory framework are the factors fueling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness in the rural area is restraining the market growth.



Based on type, weight loss/dietary products segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period due to the rising awareness of the general population about health and rise in the consumption of junk food, which is leading to the rise in lifestyle-related diseases. By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand owing to the leading trend among pharmaceutical companies to switch from Rx to OTC drugs.



Some of the key players in Over-the-counter Drugs Market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Emami Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Dabur India Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cipla Inc, Company, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Pfizer.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Over-the-counter Drugs Market, By Mode of Intake

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Topical

5.3 Oral

5.4 Parenteral



6 Global Over-the-counter Drugs Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analgesics

6.3 Weight Loss/Dietary Products

6.4 Gastrointestinal Products

6.5 Cold, Cough and Flu Products

6.6 Mineral and Vitamin Supplements

6.7 Skin Products

6.8 Ophthalmic Products

6.9 Sleeping Aids

6.10 Dermatology Products



7 Global Over-the-counter Drugs Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.3 Online Pharmacies

7.4 Hospital Pharmacies



8 Global Over-the-counter Drugs Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

10.2 Emami Limited

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Dabur India Limited

10.5 Procter & Gamble

10.6 Reckitt Benckiser

10.7 Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited

10.8 Cipla Inc.

10.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

10.10 Alkem Laboratories Limited

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Sanofi

10.13 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.14 Novartis

10.15 Pfizer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un9cdb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900