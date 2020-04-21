PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $77.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $47.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $29.5 million, or 61.9%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68, an increase of $0.17, or 33.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in first quarter 2020 results were $965,000 in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs as well as a $4.4 million after-tax gain associated with the sale of branches in south Texas.



Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $73.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $49.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $24.8 million, or 50.5%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.65, an increase of $0.12, or 22.6%, from the same period in 2019.

“I am very proud of our team and their demonstration of our community banking values during these trying times,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Many of our associates could not work from home because they were serving our customers who needed our help.”

Makris continued, “On behalf of Simmons Bank, our customers, and the communities we serve, I would like to thank our healthcare professionals and other front-line workers, along with our federal, state and local officials, who have all responded quickly and with great care to the challenges presented by the pandemic. We believe we are well positioned to help our customers and communities as we come out of these unprecedented times. We have very strong liquidity and capital that we believe should assist Simmons once again in weathering critical economic times. The diversification in our risk profile along with a conservative risk appetite has helped to accommodate the needs of the communities we serve while providing value to our shareholders.”

Selected Highlights: 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 Net income $77.2 million $52.7 million $47.7 million Diluted earnings per share $0.68 $0.49 $0.51 Return on avg assets 1.48% 1.04% 1.19% Return on avg common equity 10.83% 8.01% 8.60% Return on tangible common equity (1) 19.00% 14.62% 15.34% Core earnings (2) $73.8 million $71.1 million $49.1 million Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.65 $0.66 $0.53 Core return on avg assets (2) 1.42% 1.41% 1.22% Core return on avg common equity (2) 10.35% 10.80% 8.85% Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 18.19% 19.49% 15.76% Efficiency ratio (3) 56.38% 52.63% 56.76%

Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



Loans

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 Total loans $14.37 $14.43 $11.74

Total loans were $14.4 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.6 billion, or 22.4%, compared to March 31, 2019, primarily due to the Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and The Landrum Company mergers completed during 2019 (“2019 mergers”). On a linked-quarter basis (March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019), total loans decreased $51.4 million, or 0.4%. During the first quarter 2020, $115 million in loan balances were reclassified associated with the four branches held for sale in Colorado.

Deposits

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019 Total deposits $15.6 $16.1 $12.0 Non-time deposits $12.4 $12.8 $9.3 Time deposits $3.2 $3.3 $2.7

Total deposits were $15.6 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $3.6 billion, or 29.8%, since March 31, 2019, primarily due to the 2019 mergers, but partially offset by the reclassification of $58.4 million of deposits associated with the Colorado branches held for sale.

Net Interest Income

1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Loan yield (1) 5.19% 5.43% 5.47% 5.58% 5.53% Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.86% 5.00% 5.19% 5.26% 5.29% Security yield (1) 2.63% 2.73% 2.87% 3.06% 3.11% Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.03% 1.22% 1.40% 1.37% 1.31% Cost of deposits (3) 0.80% 0.94% 1.09% 1.07% 1.02% Cost of borrowed funds 2.06% 2.30% 2.52% 2.50% 2.73% Net interest margin (1) 3.68% 3.78% 3.82% 3.94% 3.86% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.42% 3.44% 3.59% 3.67% 3.68%

Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $167.5 million, an increase of $31.5 million, or 23.2%, from the same period of 2019 as a result of the 2019 mergers. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $11.8 million and $6.7 million for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, while core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.42% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2020 was due to a timing difference between the Company’s ability to manage the rate decrease in its variable rate loan portfolio and its repricing of interest bearing deposits in response to the substantial interest rate cuts by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve in March.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.4 million, an increase of $47.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year. During the first quarter 2020, the Company sold approximately $1.0 billion in securities resulting in a gain of $30.1 million. In addition, the Company recognized a $5.9 million gain associated with the sale of the branches in south Texas recorded in Other Income, which the Company considers a non-core item.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items

($ in millions) 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $13.3 $13.3 $10.8 $10.6 $10.1 Mortgage lending income $5.0 $4.0 $4.5 $3.7 $2.8 SBA lending income $0.3 $0.3 $1.0 $0.9 $0.5 Debit and credit card fees $7.9 $8.9 $7.1 $7.2 $6.1 Gain on sale of securities $32.1 $0.4 $7.4 $2.8 $2.7 Other income $12.8 $7.1 $44.7 $6.1 $4.2 Core other income(1) $6.9 $7.1 $44.7 $6.1 $4.2

Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $125.8 million, an increase of $24.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $1.3 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $124.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $25.0 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the 2019 mergers and additional software and technology costs related to the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 56.38% compared to 56.76% for the same period in 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items

($ in millions) 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Salaries and employee benefits $67.9 $63.2 $52.1 $56.1 $56.4 Merger related costs $1.1 $24.8 $2.6 $7.5 $1.5 Other operating expenses $38.8 $38.0 $37.9 $32.9 $30.1 Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $67.9 $63.2 $51.9 $53.2 $56.0 Core merger related costs(1) - - - - - Core other operating expenses(1) $38.6 $38.0 $37.8 $30.0 $30.1

Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality

1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.69% 0.47% 0.51% 0.49% 0.52% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 154% 74% 78% 60% 63% Non-performing loans to total loans 1.10% 0.64% 0.65% 0.81% 0.81% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.07% 0.09% 0.59% 0.11% 0.19% Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.07% 0.24% 0.30% 0.15% 0.19%

At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $243.2 million. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $26.1 million.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At March 31, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $20.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 9.8%, compared to the same period in 2019 and an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.8% from December 31, 2019. The increase from year end was primarily due the closure of six branches in conjunction with the February 2020 system conversion of Landmark Bank into Simmons Bank. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:

($ in millions) 1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $8.8 $5.7 $5.9 $6.5 $7.6 Foreclosed assets – acquired $9.2 $10.3 $10.1 $13.3 $6.2 Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.8 $3.1 $3.6 $5.0 $5.2

Capital

1st Qtr

2020 4th Qtr

2019 3rd Qtr

2019 2nd Qtr

2019 1st Qtr

2019 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.7% 14.1% 14.3% 13.8% 14.3% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.4% 9.0% 9.1% 8.5% 9.0% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0% 9.6% 9.1% 8.9% 9.1% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.1% 13.7% 13.2% 12.7% 13.6%

At March 31, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.8 billion. Book value per share was $26.11 and tangible book value per share was $15.22 at March 31, 2020, compared to $26.30 and $15.89, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.7% at March 31, 2020, compared to 14.1% at December 31, 2019 while the tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4% at March 31, 2020, compared to 9.0% from the previous year-end.

Effective March 4, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved an amendment to the Company’s stock repurchase program originally approved on October 17, 2019 to increase the amount of common stock that may be repurchased under the program from a maximum of $60 million to $180 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 4,900,000 shares of its commons stock at an average price of $18.94. No shares have been repurchased since March 31, 2020. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”)

In 2016, new accounting guidance was issued that introduced a new credit loss methodology, the CECL methodology, which requires earlier recognition of credit losses, while also providing additional transparency about credit risk.

The CECL methodology replaces the current incurred loss methodology with a lifetime “expected credit loss” measurement objective for loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and other receivables measured at amortized cost at the time the financial asset is originated or acquired. This standard requires the consideration of historical loss experience and current conditions adjusted for reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. The Company has elected to utilize a blended macroeconomic scenario using a one-year forecast horizon with a subsequent reversion to historical loss experience. Within the life cycle of a loan or other financial asset, this new guidance will generally result in the earlier recognition of the provision for credit losses and the related allowance for credit losses than previous practice. The CECL guidance was effective for the Company as of January 1, 2020. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an additional allowance for credit losses of approximately $151 million and an adjustment to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $24 million with a related $128 million as an adjustment to retained earnings, net of income taxes. The adjustment was based upon the Company’s analysis of current conditions, assumptions and economic forecasts.

COVID-19 Impact

In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which is designed to provide comprehensive relief to individuals and businesses following the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act includes approximately $2 trillion in assistance and a key component is the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which provides 100% federally guaranteed loans for small businesses to cover up to eight weeks of payroll costs to retain their workforce and assist with mortgage interest, rent and utilities. Notably, these small business loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls and satisfy certain other conditions during the crisis.

In response to the economic hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as of April 16th, the Company has obtained approval from the SBA for over 3,100 PPP loans totaling over $745 million for existing and new customers. The Company is continually monitoring the PPP and making the necessary adjustments to its own operations.

In addition, the Company has completed or is in the process of modifying more than 3,600 loans totaling over $2.8 billion. The Company is dedicated to supporting its customers and communities throughout this period of uncertainty.

In March and in response to the pandemic, the Company announced temporary closure of 52 branches and has been focusing on the enhanced digital banking experience.

The Company has implemented business continuity plans to help ensure that customers have adequate access to banking services while at the same time working to protect associates through heightened safety procedures. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has approximately $4.7 billion in liquidity sources available and is well capitalized, which management believes should allow the Company to approach the crisis from a position of strength.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $20.8 billion as of March 31, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB initiative, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 244,123 $ 277,208 $ 161,440 $ 145,491 $ 151,112 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,493,076 719,415 368,530 509,765 340,049 Cash and cash equivalents 1,737,199 996,623 529,970 655,256 491,161 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,309 4,554 5,041 5,041 4,684 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 53,968 40,927 42,237 47,455 61,435 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 2,191,573 2,092,637 Mortgage loans held for sale 49,984 58,102 50,099 34,999 18,480 Other assets held for sale 115,315 260,332 383 397 397 Loans: Loans 14,374,277 14,425,704 13,003,549 13,128,125 11,742,049 Allowance for credit losses on loans (243,195 ) (68,244 ) (66,590 ) (64,179 ) (60,555 ) Net loans 14,131,082 14,357,460 12,936,959 13,063,946 11,681,494 Premises and equipment 484,990 492,384 378,678 370,551 333,740 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 20,805 19,121 19,576 24,761 18,952 Interest receivable 57,039 62,707 53,966 54,781 51,796 Bank owned life insurance 255,197 254,152 234,655 233,345 192,736 Goodwill 1,064,978 1,055,520 926,648 926,450 845,687 Other intangible assets 121,673 127,340 101,149 104,096 88,694 Other assets 278,173 241,578 268,219 224,784 209,746 Total assets $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 3,572,244 $ 3,741,093 $ 3,044,330 $ 2,954,032 $ 2,674,034 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 8,840,678 9,090,878 7,337,571 7,258,005 6,666,823 Time deposits 3,146,811 3,276,969 3,086,108 3,304,176 2,648,674 Total deposits 15,559,733 16,108,940 13,468,009 13,516,213 11,989,531 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 377,859 150,145 116,536 130,470 120,213 Other borrowings 1,396,829 1,297,599 1,098,395 1,324,094 1,169,989 Subordinated notes and debentures 388,396 388,260 354,223 354,132 354,041 Other liabilities held for sale 58,405 159,853 - 162 162 Accrued interest and other liabilities 214,730 165,422 174,277 142,851 155,382 Total liabilities 17,995,952 18,270,219 15,211,440 15,467,922 13,789,318 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 767 767 - - - Common stock 1,090 1,136 966 966 926 Surplus 2,026,420 2,117,282 1,708,058 1,705,262 1,599,566 Undivided profits 778,893 848,848 814,338 747,969 707,829 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities 38,230 20,891 23,709 15,316 (6,000 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,845,400 2,988,924 2,547,071 2,469,513 2,302,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

(Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 $ 159,440 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 2,441 2,625 1,586 1,121 2,154 Investment securities 18,943 16,962 14,467 15,666 16,281 Mortgage loans held for sale 281 402 382 332 210 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 209,231 213,391 196,406 195,241 178,085 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 13,323 16,198 15,573 14,606 12,320 Other deposits 17,954 20,331 21,363 20,190 18,430 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 759 368 249 257 136 Other borrowings 4,877 4,615 5,381 6,219 6,793 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,835 4,813 4,576 4,541 4,411 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 41,748 46,325 47,142 45,813 42,090 NET INTEREST INCOME 167,483 167,066 149,264 149,428 135,995 Provision for credit losses 26,134 4,903 21,973 7,079 9,285 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 141,349 162,163 127,291 142,349 126,710 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust income 7,151 7,430 6,108 5,794 5,708 Service charges on deposit accounts 13,328 13,332 10,825 10,557 10,068 Other service charges and fees 1,588 1,915 1,308 1,312 1,289 Mortgage lending income 5,046 4,029 4,509 3,656 2,823 SBA lending income 296 321 956 895 497 Investment banking income 877 822 513 360 618 Debit and credit card fees 7,914 8,920 7,059 7,212 6,098 Bank owned life insurance income 1,298 1,411 1,302 1,260 795 Gain on sale of securities, net 32,095 377 7,374 2,823 2,740 Other income 12,801 7,073 44,721 6,065 4,156 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 82,394 45,630 84,675 39,934 34,792 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 67,924 63,235 52,065 56,128 56,367 Occupancy expense, net 9,510 9,272 8,342 6,919 7,475 Furniture and equipment expense 5,723 5,758 4,898 4,206 3,358 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 325 1,089 1,125 591 637 Deposit insurance 2,475 (134 ) - 2,510 2,040 Merger-related costs 1,068 24,831 2,556 7,522 1,470 Other operating expenses 38,788 38,044 37,879 32,867 30,062 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 125,813 142,095 106,865 110,743 101,409 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 97,930 65,698 105,101 71,540 60,093 Provision for income taxes 20,694 12,976 23,275 15,616 12,398 NET INCOME 77,236 52,722 81,826 55,924 47,695 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 - 326 - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.51





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,845,400 $ 2,988,924 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 CECL transition provision (1) 134,558 - - - - Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,164,038 ) (1,160,079 ) (1,013,309 ) (1,001,676 ) (910,122 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities (38,230 ) (20,891 ) (23,709 ) (15,316 ) 6,000 Total Tier 1 capital 1,777,690 1,807,954 1,510,053 1,452,521 1,398,199 Tier 2 capital Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt 388,396 388,260 354,223 354,132 354,041 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 96,015 76,644 74,455 72,044 67,771 Total Tier 2 capital 484,411 464,904 428,678 426,176 421,812 Total risk-based capital $ 2,262,101 $ 2,272,858 $ 1,938,731 $ 1,878,697 $ 1,820,011 Risk weighted assets $ 16,012,233 $ 16,554,081 $ 14,725,571 $ 14,825,253 $ 13,364,636 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 19,832,219 $ 18,852,798 $ 16,681,527 $ 16,382,520 $ 15,423,961 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % 14.31 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % 9.02 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % 9.80 % 10.46 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.96 % 9.59 % 9.05 % 8.87 % 9.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10 % 10.92 % 10.25 % 9.80 % 10.46 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.13 % 13.73 % 13.17 % 12.67 % 13.62 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31

(Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ - $ - $ - $ 999 $ 12,996 Mortgage-backed securities 27,121 10,796 11,549 12,225 12,847 State and political subdivisions 26,082 27,082 28,692 32,236 33,597 Other securities 765 3,049 1,996 1,995 1,995 Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 53,968 40,927 42,237 47,455 61,435 Available-for-Sale U.S. Government agencies $ 161,289 $ 194,249 $ 178,139 $ 197,656 $ 161,577 Mortgage-backed securities 1,179,837 1,742,945 1,337,794 1,345,760 1,345,677 State and political subdivisions 678,338 880,524 681,202 636,558 580,790 Other securities 22,187 20,896 13,796 11,599 4,593 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 2,466,640 3,288,343 2,210,931 2,191,573 2,092,637 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,520,608 $ 3,329,270 $ 2,253,168 $ 2,239,028 $ 2,154,072 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 56,123 $ 41,855 $ 43,302 $ 48,640 $ 61,956 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 2,324,188 $ 1,940,755 $ 1,561,308 $ 1,641,986 $ 1,725,568 Tax exempt securities 900,223 825,000 681,505 624,898 590,941 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 3,224,411 $ 2,765,755 $ 2,242,813 $ 2,266,884 $ 2,316,509





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 $ 64,179 $ 60,555 $ 56,694 Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1) $ 151,377 Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 219,621 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,441 1,287 1,117 1,039 1,142 Other consumer 1,379 1,425 1,065 964 1,553 Real estate 396 892 1,367 1,216 417 Commercial 523 459 17,778 1,963 3,152 Total loans charged off 3,739 4,063 21,327 5,182 6,264 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 225 287 223 271 240 Other consumer 443 304 1,422 331 300 Real estate 101 146 55 158 142 Commercial 347 77 65 967 158 Total recoveries 1,116 814 1,765 1,727 840 Net loans charged off 2,623 3,249 19,562 3,455 5,424 Provision for credit losses on loans 26,197 4,903 21,973 7,079 9,285 Balance, end of quarter $ 243,195 $ 68,244 $ 66,590 $ 64,179 $ 60,555 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 156,746 $ 91,723 $ 84,660 $ 106,670 $ 95,286 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,305 855 177 277 305 Total non-performing loans 158,051 92,578 84,837 106,947 95,591 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 20,805 19,121 19,576 24,761 18,952 Other non-performing assets 2,169 1,964 540 613 505 Total other non-performing assets 22,974 21,085 20,116 25,374 19,457 Total non-performing assets $ 181,025 $ 113,663 $ 104,953 $ 132,321 $ 115,048 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 4,110 $ 4,411 $ 6,519 $ 6,246 $ 6,297 Ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.69 % 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 154 % 74 % 78 % 60 % 63 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.10 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.81 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.89 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.77 % 0.75 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.74 % 0.71 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.59 % 0.11 % 0.19 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 2.26 % 1.99 % 1.82 % 1.63 % 1.92 % (1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.







Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Mar 2020 Three Months Ended

Dec 2019 Three Months Ended

Mar 2019 ($ in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 764,639 $ 2,441 1.28 % $ 789,035 $ 2,625 1.32 % $ 394,462 $ 2,154 2.21 % Investment securities - taxable 2,324,188 12,752 2.21 % 1,940,755 11,080 2.27 % 1,725,568 11,958 2.81 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 900,223 8,315 3.71 % 825,000 7,945 3.82 % 590,941 5,834 4.00 % Mortgage loans held for sale 43,588 281 2.59 % 53,511 402 2.98 % 17,733 210 4.80 % Loans (FTE) 14,548,853 187,747 5.19 % 14,144,259 193,511 5.43 % 11,710,075 159,530 5.53 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 18,581,491 211,536 4.58 % 17,752,560 215,563 4.82 % 14,438,779 179,686 5.05 % Non-earning assets 2,338,732 2,289,330 1,863,418 Total assets $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 16,302,197 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 9,005,701 $ 17,954 0.80 % $ 8,440,090 $ 20,331 0.96 % $ 6,749,032 $ 18,430 1.11 % Time deposits 3,150,909 13,323 1.70 % 3,393,089 16,198 1.89 % 2,781,592 12,320 1.80 % Total interest bearing deposits 12,156,610 31,277 1.03 % 11,833,179 36,529 1.22 % 9,530,624 30,750 1.31 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 330,902 759 0.92 % 147,395 368 0.99 % 109,302 136 0.50 % Other borrowings 1,320,245 4,877 1.49 % 1,168,897 4,615 1.57 % 1,224,255 6,793 2.25 % Subordinated notes and debentures 388,330 4,835 5.01 % 376,766 4,813 5.07 % 353,996 4,411 5.05 % Total interest bearing liabilities 14,196,087 41,748 1.18 % 13,526,237 46,325 1.36 % 11,218,177 42,090 1.52 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,602,678 3,524,092 2,707,715 Other liabilities 251,514 379,909 127,407 Total liabilities 18,050,279 17,430,238 14,053,299 Stockholders' equity 2,869,944 2,611,652 2,248,898 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 16,302,197 Net interest income (FTE) $ 169,788 $ 169,238 $ 137,596 Net interest spread (FTE) 3.40 % 3.46 % 3.53 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.86 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 3.68 % 3.85 % 3.86 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.68 % Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1) 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.29 % Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.68 % Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1) 4.86 % 5.18 % 5.29 % (1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 Diluted earnings per share 0.68 0.49 0.84 0.58 0.51 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % 8.60 % Return on tangible common equity 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % 15.34 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 % 3.86 % FTE adjustment 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 Amortization of intangibles 3,413 3,270 2,947 2,947 2,641 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 Average diluted shares outstanding 113,136,995 108,472,559 96,968,775 96,367,857 92,870,813 Shares repurchased under plan 4,922,336 390,000 - - - Average price of shares repurchased 18.95 25.95 - - - Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.65 0.66 0.87 0.68 0.53 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 % 3.68 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 11,837 15,100 9,322 10,162 6,660 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.38 % 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % 56.76 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % 1.22 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % 8.85 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % 20.36 % 15.76 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 Diluted earnings per share 0.68 2.41 1.94 1.09 0.51 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 10.83 % 9.93 % 10.65 % 9.05 % 8.60 % Return on tangible common equity 19.00 % 17.99 % 19.27 % 16.38 % 15.34 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.68 % 3.85 % 3.88 % 3.90 % 3.86 % FTE adjustment 2,305 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 Amortization of intangibles 3,413 11,805 8,535 5,588 2,641 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 Average diluted shares outstanding 113,136,995 98,796,628 95,450,732 94,588,739 92,870,813 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.17 0.64 0.48 0.32 0.16 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.65 2.73 2.08 1.21 0.53 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.68 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 11,837 41,244 26,144 16,822 6,660 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.38 % 50.33 % 49.49 % 53.14 % 56.76 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.37 % 1.22 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.35 % 11.25 % 11.42 % 10.04 % 8.85 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 18.19 % 20.31 % 20.62 % 18.09 % 15.76 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 $ 24.87 Tangible book value per share 15.22 15.89 15.73 14.90 14.78 Shares outstanding 108,947,520 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 92,568,361 Full-time equivalent employees 3,079 3,270 2,701 2,700 2,602 Total number of financial centers 240 251 212 212 191 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (5,889 ) - - - - Merger-related costs 1,068 24,831 2,556 7,522 1,470 Early retirement program - - 177 2,932 355 Branch right-sizing 238 37 160 2,887 45 Tax effect (1) 1,198 (6,503 ) (756 ) (3,486 ) (489 ) Net non-core items (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.49 $ 0.84 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.05 ) - - - - Merger-related costs 0.01 0.23 0.04 0.08 0.02 Early retirement program - - - 0.03 0.01 Branch right-sizing - - - 0.03 - Tax effect (1) 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Net non-core items (0.03 ) 0.17 0.03 0.10 0.02 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.87 $ 0.68 $ 0.53 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (5,889 ) - - - - Merger-related costs 1,068 36,379 11,548 8,992 1,470 Early retirement program - 3,464 3,464 3,287 355 Branch right-sizing 238 3,129 3,092 2,932 45 Tax effect (1) 1,198 (11,234 ) (4,731 ) (3,975 ) (489 ) Net non-core items (3,385 ) 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 2.41 $ 1.94 $ 1.09 $ 0.51 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches (0.05 ) - - - - Merger-related costs 0.01 0.37 0.12 0.10 0.02 Early retirement program - 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.01 Branch right-sizing - 0.03 0.03 0.03 - Tax effect (1) 0.01 (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) Net non-core items (0.03 ) 0.32 0.14 0.12 0.02 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 2.73 $ 2.08 $ 1.21 $ 0.53 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 52,065 $ 56,128 $ 56,367 Non-core items (1) - - (176 ) (2,937 ) (351 ) Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 67,924 $ 63,235 $ 51,889 $ 53,191 $ 56,016 Merger related costs $ 1,068 $ 24,831 $ 2,556 $ 7,522 $ 1,470 Non-core items (1) (1,068 ) (24,831 ) (2,556 ) (7,522 ) (1,470 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 38,788 $ 38,044 $ 37,881 $ 32,867 $ 30,062 Non-core items (1) (212 ) (4 ) (90 ) (2,834 ) (10 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,576 $ 38,040 $ 37,791 $ 30,033 $ 30,052 (1) Non-core expense items include merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) Total intangibles (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 Total assets $ 20,841,352 $ 21,259,143 $ 17,758,511 $ 17,937,435 $ 16,091,639 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) Total intangibles (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) Tangible assets $ 19,654,701 $ 20,076,283 $ 16,730,714 $ 16,906,889 $ 15,157,258 Ratio of equity to assets 13.65 % 14.06 % 14.34 % 13.77 % 14.31 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.44 % 8.99 % 9.08 % 8.51 % 9.02 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,844,633 $ 2,988,157 $ 2,547,071 $ 2,469,513 $ 2,302,321 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,064,978 ) (1,055,520 ) (926,648 ) (926,450 ) (845,687 ) Other intangible assets (121,673 ) (127,340 ) (101,149 ) (104,096 ) (88,694 ) Total intangibles (1,186,651 ) (1,182,860 ) (1,027,797 ) (1,030,546 ) (934,381 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,657,982 $ 1,805,297 $ 1,519,274 $ 1,438,967 $ 1,367,940 Shares of common stock outstanding 108,947,520 113,628,601 96,613,855 96,590,656 92,568,361 Book value per common share $ 26.11 $ 26.30 $ 26.36 $ 25.57 $ 24.87 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.22 $ 15.89 $ 15.73 $ 14.90 $ 14.78





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 Core earnings $ 73,838 $ 71,074 $ 83,963 $ 65,453 $ 49,076 Average total assets $ 20,920,223 $ 20,041,890 $ 17,720,598 $ 17,382,872 $ 16,302,197 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.04 % 1.83 % 1.28 % 1.19 % Core return on average assets 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.88 % 1.51 % 1.22 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 77,223 $ 52,709 $ 81,826 $ 55,598 $ 47,695 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 Total income available to common stockholders $ 79,744 $ 55,125 $ 84,002 $ 57,775 $ 49,646 Net non-core items, net of taxes (3,385 ) 18,365 2,137 9,855 1,381 Core earnings 73,838 71,074 83,963 65,453 49,076 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 2,416 2,176 2,177 1,951 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 76,359 $ 73,490 $ 86,139 $ 67,630 $ 51,027 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,869,177 $ 2,611,143 $ 2,368,773 $ 2,351,603 $ 2,248,898 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,055,498 ) (997,004 ) (926,687 ) (915,445 ) (845,687 ) Other intangibles (125,746 ) (118,311 ) (103,028 ) (104,050 ) (90,317 ) Total average intangibles (1,181,244 ) (1,115,315 ) (1,029,715 ) (1,019,495 ) (936,004 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,687,933 $ 1,495,828 $ 1,339,058 $ 1,332,108 $ 1,312,894 Return on average common equity 10.83 % 8.01 % 13.70 % 9.48 % 8.60 % Return on tangible common equity 19.00 % 14.62 % 24.89 % 17.40 % 15.34 % Core return on average common equity 10.35 % 10.80 % 14.06 % 11.16 % 8.85 % Core return on tangible common equity 18.19 % 19.49 % 25.52 % 20.36 % 15.76 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 125,813 $ 142,095 $ 106,865 $ 110,743 $ 101,409 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (1,306 ) (24,868 ) (2,893 ) (13,341 ) (1,870 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (319 ) (1,063 ) (1,057 ) (563 ) (599 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,413 ) (3,270 ) (2,947 ) (2,947 ) (2,641 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 120,775 $ 112,894 $ 99,968 $ 93,892 $ 96,299 Net-interest income $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 $ 149,428 $ 135,995 Non-interest income 82,394 45,630 84,675 39,934 34,792 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 Gain on sale of securities (32,095 ) (377 ) (7,374 ) (2,823 ) (2,740 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,198 $ 214,491 $ 228,408 $ 188,245 $ 169,648 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.38 % 52.63 % 43.77 % 49.88 % 56.76 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 167,483 $ 167,066 $ 149,264 $ 149,428 $ 135,995 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,305 2,172 1,843 1,706 1,601 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 169,788 169,238 151,107 151,134 137,596 Total accretable yield (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) (6,660 ) Core net interest income $ 157,951 $ 154,138 $ 141,785 $ 140,972 $ 130,936 Average earning assets $ 18,581,491 $ 17,753,004 $ 15,680,665 $ 15,389,670 $ 14,440,091 Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.94 % 3.86 % Core net interest margin 3.42 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.67 % 3.68 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 187,566 $ 193,402 $ 179,971 $ 178,122 $ 159,440 Total accretable yield (11,837 ) (15,100 ) (9,322 ) (10,162 ) (6,660 ) Core loan interest income $ 175,729 $ 178,302 $ 170,649 $ 167,960 $ 152,780 Average loan balance $ 14,548,853 $ 14,144,703 $ 13,053,540 $ 12,814,386 $ 11,711,387 Core loan yield 4.86 % 5.00 % 5.19 % 5.26 % 5.29 % (1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment (3,385 ) 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 Core earnings $ 73,838 $ 269,566 $ 198,492 $ 114,529 $ 49,076 Average total assets $ 20,920,223 $ 17,871,748 $ 17,140,419 $ 16,845,528 $ 16,302,197 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.19 % Core return on average assets 1.42 % 1.51 % 1.55 % 1.37 % 1.22 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 77,223 $ 237,828 $ 185,119 $ 103,293 $ 47,695 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 Total income available to common stockholders $ 79,744 $ 246,548 $ 191,423 $ 107,421 $ 49,646 Net non-core items, net of taxes (3,385 ) 31,738 13,373 11,236 1,381 Core earnings 73,838 269,566 198,492 114,529 49,076 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,521 8,720 6,304 4,128 1,951 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 76,359 $ 278,286 $ 204,796 $ 118,657 $ 51,027 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,869,177 $ 2,396,024 $ 2,323,530 $ 2,300,535 $ 2,248,898 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,055,498 ) (921,635 ) (896,236 ) (880,759 ) (845,688 ) Other intangibles (125,746 ) (104,000 ) (99,178 ) (97,221 ) (90,316 ) Total average intangibles (1,181,244 ) (1,025,635 ) (995,414 ) (977,980 ) (936,004 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,687,933 $ 1,370,389 $ 1,328,116 $ 1,322,555 $ 1,312,894 Return on average common equity 10.83 % 9.93 % 10.65 % 9.05 % 8.60 % Return on tangible common equity 19.00 % 17.99 % 19.27 % 16.38 % 15.34 % Core return on average common equity 10.35 % 11.25 % 11.42 % 10.04 % 8.85 % Core return on tangible common equity 18.19 % 20.31 % 20.62 % 18.09 % 15.76 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 125,813 $ 461,112 $ 319,017 $ 212,152 $ 101,409 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (1,306 ) (42,972 ) (18,104 ) (15,211 ) (1,870 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (319 ) (3,282 ) (2,219 ) (1,162 ) (599 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,413 ) (11,805 ) (8,535 ) (5,588 ) (2,641 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 120,775 $ 403,053 $ 290,159 $ 190,191 $ 96,299 Net-interest income $ 167,483 $ 601,753 $ 434,687 $ 285,423 $ 135,995 Non-interest income 82,394 205,031 159,401 74,726 34,792 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,305 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 Gain on sale of securities (32,095 ) (13,314 ) (12,937 ) (5,563 ) (2,740 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,198 $ 800,792 $ 586,301 $ 357,893 $ 169,648 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.38 % 50.33 % 49.49 % 53.14 % 56.76 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 167,483 $ 601,753 $ 434,687 $ 285,423 $ 135,995 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 2,305 7,322 5,150 3,307 1,601 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 169,788 609,075 439,837 288,730 137,596 Total accretable yield (11,837 ) (41,244 ) (26,144 ) (16,822 ) (6,660 ) Core net interest income $ 157,951 $ 567,831 $ 413,693 $ 271,908 $ 130,936 Average earning assets $ 18,581,491 $ 15,824,571 $ 15,174,671 $ 14,917,493 $ 14,440,091 Net interest margin 3.68 % 3.85 % 3.88 % 3.90 % 3.86 % Core net interest margin 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.68 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 187,566 $ 710,935 $ 517,533 $ 337,562 $ 159,440 Total accretable yield (11,837 ) (41,244 ) (26,144 ) (16,822 ) (6,660 ) Core loan interest income $ 175,729 $ 669,691 $ 491,389 $ 320,740 $ 152,780 Average loan balance $ 14,548,853 $ 12,938,013 $ 12,531,355 $ 12,265,936 $ 11,711,387 Core loan yield 4.86 % 5.18 % 5.24 % 5.27 % 5.29 % (1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.



