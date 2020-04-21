Las Vegas, NV, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce they have engaged with a variety of key industry experts in an effort to plan and prepare for the Company’s intended initial launch set for May 2020. Such efforts have included identifying and establishing strategic partnerships with various individuals and companies whom PSYC will look to collaborate with over the next several weeks and months. The Company will be working on collaborations in the areas of media, website and brand strategy as it positions itself for what it anticipates to be a very effective launch into the emerging business sector of psychedelic medicine.



“In recent weeks we have witnessed our world and our daily lives change significantly as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We have also seen a steady increase in studies and overall focus surrounding a variety of alternative medicines and treatments, including those associated with psychedelics based on the possible benefits for treating anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. Most recently Rolling Stone Magazine published an interesting article surrounding Swiss chemist Albert Hoffmann’s psychedelic discovery, and in it they state, ‘More recently, Silicon Valley billionaires have been examining the profitability of the industry, neuro-pharmaceutical corporations are developing commercial psychedelic compounds, and the Wall Street Journal is covering psychedelic startups.’ We were fortunate to watch the cannabis industry grow into a sustainable marketplace for both medicinal and recreational use. Part of that journey surrounded research and development including working alongside industry experts to gain the knowledge and understanding needed to service that industry. We will be embarking on the same path for psychedelic medicine by engaging with industry experts, which will likely expand to a new advisory board and a more defined approach, which will result in a unique plan to engage this market,” said Vanessa Luna, CEO of PSYC.

PSYC is at the forefront of psychedelic medicine, we will work with several ancillary businesses to provide a network of resources for our current subscribers, while expanding that network to those pioneers advocating for change and legislation within this arena.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

