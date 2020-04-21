Dublin, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vaccines market accounted for $38.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $81.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.



While the factors like growing awareness on immunization, strong vaccine pipeline and the increasing focus of the key pharmaceutical players to develop innovative vaccines are driving the growth of the market. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines may restrain the market growth. Moreover, the high growth prospects in emerging markets and an increase in the adoption of combination vaccines in prevention strategies by the government provide new growth opportunities in the future.



Based on the distribution channel, the hospital & retail pharmacies are likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period because vaccinations are a shorter duration procedure often conducted at smaller institutions. Also, people prefer nearby vaccination access. Hospital & retail pharmacies across the globe are under government surveillance to ensure vaccines demand is met and have adequate vaccine stock. By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and growing investments by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development.



Some of the key players in Vaccines Market include Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sanofi Pasteur SA, CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Panacea Biotec LTD, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Pvt LTD, Bavarian Nordic, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Biological E, and Merck & Co Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Vaccines Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multivalent Vaccines

5.3 Monovalent Vaccines



6 Global Vaccines Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Conjugate Vaccines

6.3 Recombinant Vaccines

6.4 Toxoid Vaccines

6.5 Polysaccharide Vaccines

6.6 Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

6.7 Live Attenuated Vaccines

6.8 Viral Vaccines



7 Global Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Government Suppliers

7.3 Hospital & Retial Pharmacies



8 Global Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Intradermal

8.3 Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

8.4 Oral Administration

8.5 Other Routes of Administration

8.5.1 Transcutaneous (TC)

8.5.2 Nasal Route



9 Global Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cancer

9.3 Cholera

9.4 Dengue

9.5 Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP)

9.6 Hepatitis

9.7 Herpes Zoster

9.8 Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

9.9 Influenza

9.10 Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

9.11 Meningococcal Disease

9.12 Pneumococcal Disease

9.13 Polio

9.14 Rabies

9.15 Rotavirus

9.16 Typhoid Fever

9.17 Varicella



10 Global Vaccines Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Adult Vaccines

10.3 Pediatric Vaccines

10.4 Traveler Vaccines



11 Global Vaccines Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Johnson & Johnson

13.2 Astrazeneca

13.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

13.4 Sanofi Pasteur S.A.

13.5 CSL Limited

13.6 Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

13.7 Panacea Biotec Ltd.

13.8 Bharat Biotech

13.9 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

13.10 Bavarian Nordic

13.11 Glaxosmithkline PLC

13.12 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

13.13 Pfizer Inc.

13.14 Biological E

13.15 Merck & Co. Inc.



