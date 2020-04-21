SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemberXP, a solution of CU Solutions Group, has named County Federal one of their 2020 Best of the Best award winners.



The prestigious Best of the Best award is granted each calendar year to credit unions that have consistently provided exceptional member service. Only one in five of the highest-performing credit unions utilizing the MemberXP platform are given this honor. The Best of the Best award is independently granted by MemberXP based on specific criteria, including member service and ease of use.

MemberXP is a credit union platform that allows members to provide immediate feedback on the service they receive. Serving credit unions in the United States and Canada, MemberXP uses mystery shops and member surveys to gauge the overall member experience across multiple delivery channels. The platform also tracks specific experiences such as applying for a loan, conducting a transaction – mobile, online or in branch - or opening a new account.

As an institution that seeks out every opportunity to better the financial lives of our members, the County Federal team is passionate and committed to providing an awesome experience to everyone it serves. Focusing on efficiency and quality of service, we do our best to deliver an extraordinary member experience by delivering the right products and services through our various, easy to access platforms,” said Joni Barnes, Vice President of Lending Experience. “I am fortunate to be a part of the County Federal team, an organization that supports its community, its employees, and its members.”

"Connecting with members on a personal level and delivering consistently positive experiences is at the core of what makes credit unions special,” said Dave Adams, president and CEO of CU Solutions Group. “MemberXP helps uncover what members are thinking and how they feel during every touchpoint and interaction with their credit union. The Best of the Best awards recognize credit unions that leverage those insights to create truly remarkable member experiences. We're proud to work with such dedicated organizations and individuals.”

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For nearly 70 years, Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations and financial education initiatives. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives. For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org.

About CU Solutions Group

CU Solutions Group is an award-winning credit union service organization that offers products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory, which include web services, mobile app solutions, Agency Services, Save To Win, MemberXP, Love My Credit Union Rewards, Performance Pro and Compease. The company has more than 100 investors comprised of credit unions, credit union leagues and credit union system organizations. Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., the organization has strategic partnerships with Sprint, Intuit TurboTax®, GSTV and AffirmX. For more information, visit CUSolutionsGroup.com .

About MemberXP

MemberXP provides actionable member research to credit unions via MemberView, its omnichannel voice of member platform and MemberShoppers, its mystery shopping platform. MemberXP serves credit unions across North America and in Canada ranging in asset sizes of $100 million to over $9 billion. Learn more about MemberXP’s Best of the Best Awards at memberxp.com/best-of-the-best-award/