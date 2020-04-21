HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAJORITY, the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide, has teamed with Cardtronics to offer surcharge-free ATM access through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network.



MAJORITY recently launched a first-ever membership-based app that includes a pre-paid card for use by migrants in the United States. Members now have no-cost access to their funds through the Allpoint Network at over 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide.

“MAJORITY’s mission is to create a more inclusive financial ecosystem for all,” said Magnus Larsson, CEO & co-founder of MAJORITY. “Regardless of why you move to a new country we want to make sure that you are equipped with the tools needed to thrive. Through our partnership with Cardtronics we are taking yet another step in easing that transition by giving the world's most ambitious people secure, surcharge-free access to cash.”

MAJORITY was founded in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. The Allpoint Network gives fintech firms like MAJORITY access to a convenient physical infrastructure through a network of secure, high-performing ATMs at top retail establishments including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

“MAJORITY is filling an important need by helping migrants living and working in the U.S. establish a new financial footing by providing secure, no-cost access to cash,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “It is a privilege to be a part of this effort.”

About MAJORITY

MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, Visa prepaid card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY's U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

